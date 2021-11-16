TOPEKA [mdash] Mary A. Bontrager, 93, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Monday at her home of natural causes. She was born Feb. 23, 1928, in Plain City, Ohio, to Andy and Sarah (Beachy) Kurtz. On May 22, 1988, she married Amos D. Bontrager in Jamesport, Missouri. He died Oct. 4, 2003. Surviving are …