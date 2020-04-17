An Elkhart man has been accused of molesting children during trips to church.
Caleb Lohr, 39, was charged with five Level 4 felony counts of child molesting in a case filed Thursday.
An investigation by Elkhart County police found accusations that Lohr inappropriately touched three children who were under 14 years old multiple times from about 2016 through 2018. The touching would go on during van trips from a home in Elkhart to a church in Michigan, details in the probable cause affidavit in the case describe.
The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
CRASH
Moses Stalter, Wakarusa, was injured when he lost control of the pickup truck he was driving, left C.R. 46 and struck a tree near Ind. 19 around 10 a.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Stalter was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for head pain and a facial injury, police said.
He was also cited for driving too fast for snowy conditions at the time.
VEHICLE FIRE
Goshen firefighters were called to extinguish a car fire in the area of Cottage and Lincoln avenues around 2 a.m. Friday, Goshen police said in a report. After the fire was brought under control, officers were unable to contact the vehicle’s owner.
An investigation into the fire is pending, police said.
ARRESTS
• Kimberly Clarke, 50, 1908 Old C.R. 17, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8:45 p.m. Thursday. Clarke was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Kamarita Thomas, 37, 1409 Berkey Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Thomas was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
THEFTS
• Michelle Kidder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a possible theft from a house, 113 S. Ninth St., around 3:40 a.m. Friday.
• Kaylee Lapierre, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen from her home, 1413 S. Eighth St., around 1:50 p.m. Thursday.
• Amy Gray, Goshen, reported to Goshen police several items were stolen from her storage locker at Goshen Storage Center, 2019 Eisenhower Drive North, around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Robert Warble, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a generator was stolen from his yard, 105 N. Indiana Ave., around 11:55 a.m. Thursday.
• Thomas Jellison reported to Goshen police Thursday a drill was stolen from Sears, 2014 Lincolnway East, on April 10.
BURGLARY
Daniel Spiress, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police about $5,000 worth of tools were stolen during a burglary to his shed, 18723 C.R. 104, sometime between Jan. 20 and 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
DOG BITE
Ariana Contreras Contreras, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was bitten in the leg by a stray dog in the 1300 block of East Lincoln Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday.
FRAUD
Lymand Thayer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday he believed he was targeted in an online phishing scam.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Charles Davis Jr., 52, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody April 11.
