A man was injured when his vehicle was struck by a train early Saturday morning in Goshen.
According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of C.R. 15 and C.R. 45 at 9:44 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a train vs. passenger vehicle accident.
Upon arrival, officers reported finding the driver injured, and he was transported by paramedics to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. The name of the driver has not been released.
Several nearby vehicles were damaged by debris that was thrown from the vehicle and surrounding landscaping as a result of the collision, police said.
A reported was completed to document the incident.
THEFT
• Casey Morris contacted Goshen police at 2:43 p.m. Friday to report the theft of rental equipment from a property at 2602 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
• Glenn Zehr, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:01 p.m. Friday to report the theft of a bicycle from a property at 1406 Greencroft Drive, Goshen.
• Angelica Grose contacted Goshen police at 3:35 p.m. Friday to report an incident of shoplifting that occurred at Target, 3938 Midway Road, Goshen.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Amber Deboard, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:33 p.m. Friday to report a hit-and-run that occurred in the area of Lincolnway East and Keystone Drive.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
• Josephine Salls, 320 S. Main St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:42 p.m. Friday to report that someone entered her home without permission while she was not there.
UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
• Jorge Delgado, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:49 p.m. Friday to report that someone entered his vehicle while it was parked unattended near the 1900 block of Woodmere Lane, Goshen.