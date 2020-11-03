A Goshen man had more campaign signs stolen from his home.
Richard Aguirre, Goshen, reported to Goshen police three political signs were stolen from his front yard, 409 Gray-Roy Drive, around 10:35 p.m. Monday.
Aguirre had previously reported the theft of a sign Oct. 10, and then reported the apparent attempted theft of another sign the next day.
• Eric Stover, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police about $910 worth of tools and medications were stolen from his pickup truck while it was parked in a driveway, 60921 Deerfield Drive, around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
ARREST
Josue Rodriguez Heredia, 19, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and C.R. 13 around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. Rodrigue Heredia was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Christy Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by an SUV at Greene and Elkhart roads around 4:25 p.m. Monday. The driver of the SUV fled the scene, according to a report.
• John Marsh, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged by another person at 2642 Hackberry Drive around 2:35 p.m. Monday.
• Michael Bastardo, Plymouth, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot of Forest River RV, 2422 Century Drive, last Friday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without reporting the incident.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
David Leeper, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of vandalism at 179 Post Court sometime Monday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.