Elkhart County police received a report Wednesday that a resident was called by a person who posed as an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office detective.
The person who made the call was not a detective, police said in a report.
The case is under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Emanuel Favila, 21, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 300 block of South Wheatland Drive around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Charles Earl, 58, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 53000 block of Beverly Hills Drive around 5:40 p.m. Thursday.
BURGLARY
Staff at Chandler Elementary School reported to Goshen police Thursday leaf blowers and hand tools were stolen during a burglary to a shed at the school, 419 S. Eighth St., sometime in the last three weeks.
THEFTS
• Jessica Himes, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a chainsaw was stolen from the porch of her home, 22060 State Line Road, around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
• Leah Gingerich, Milford, reported to Goshen police a purse was stolen at Walgreens, 1755 Lincolnway East, around 1:35 p.m. Thursday.
• Marcy Adams reported to Elkhart County police two bicycles were stolen from 55851 Ind. 15 in Bristol sometime between 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Thursday the theft of $515 worth of merchandise from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, on July 25.
FRAUD
Aracelia Manriuez, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police cases of fraud that occurred June 18 and Wednesday.
HEALTH SITUATION
Goshen police and firefighters responded to a situation in which an employee caused self-harm at a Lippert Components Inc. plant, 3308 Corrie Drive, around 7:50 a.m. Thursday. The employee was taken to a local hospital.
ITEMS FOUND
Dionicio Banderas-Pita reported to Elkhart County police Thursday a bag full of items was found in the intersection of Old C.R. 17 and C.R. 20 near Goshen.
