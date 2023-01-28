Weather Alert

...A Wintry Mix May Impact Travel Tonight Into Early Sunday... Precipitation is expected to move in tonight and may initially start as snow before mixing with freezing rain and then ending as snow. Ice accumulations between a glaze and 0.05 inch when combined with the snow may make travel treacherous during this time period. If you need to travel, make sure to use caution, slow down, leave more space between you and the cars in front of you and give yourself more time to get to your destination.