An employee for Kirk Cleaner's 600 W. Pike St., reported to Goshen city police a vandalism to the business at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
THEFT
• Yadira Cabrales reported to Goshen police at 9:56 a.m. Friday that someone entered her vehicle and stole from her unlocked vehicle at 201 Chicago Ave.
• Melvin Yoder reported to Goshen police at 11:18 a.m. Friday the theft of an Amazon package from his front porch during the overnight hours at 710 S. Sixth St.
• Jalliyah Thomas Johnson reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle sometime overnight Thursday while it was parked outside 2664 Ashton Pines Drive.
FRAUD
Brenda Hostetler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:57 p.m. Friday fraud on her debit card.
HIT-AND-RUN
Yahaira Velez Marrero, 61108 Old C.R. 17, reported to Goshen police that between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m. Jan. 20 her parked vehicle was damaged in front of her home.
ARRESTS
• Dashawna Anderson, 21, of Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft after officers were dispatched to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 4:59 p.m. Friday in reference to an employee stealing from the store.