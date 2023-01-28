An employee for Kirk Cleaner's 600 W. Pike St., reported to Goshen city police a vandalism to the business at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

THEFT

• Yadira Cabrales reported to Goshen police at 9:56 a.m. Friday that someone entered her vehicle and stole from her unlocked vehicle at 201 Chicago Ave.

• Melvin Yoder reported to Goshen police at 11:18 a.m. Friday the theft of an Amazon package from his front porch during the overnight hours at 710 S. Sixth St.

• Jalliyah Thomas Johnson reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle sometime overnight Thursday while it was parked outside 2664 Ashton Pines Drive.

FRAUD

Brenda Hostetler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:57 p.m. Friday fraud on her debit card.

HIT-AND-RUN

Yahaira Velez Marrero, 61108 Old C.R. 17, reported to Goshen police that between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m. Jan. 20 her parked vehicle was damaged in front of her home.

ARRESTS

• Dashawna Anderson, 21, of Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft after officers were dispatched to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 4:59 p.m. Friday in reference to an employee stealing from the store.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you