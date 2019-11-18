Four people were injured in a school bus-SUV crash, though none of the victims were students, outside Old Farm Apartments near Elkhart Monday morning.
The SUV driven by Israel Rangel Lozada, Elkhart, ran a stop sign on C.R. 107 at Mishawaka Road and was struck in the intersection by the Concord Community Schools bus driven by Jackie Ball, Elkhart, around 6:10 a.m. Rangel Lozada’s vehicle then crashed into a utility pole, according to news releases by Elkhart County police and Concord schools staff.
Ball and a bus aide, Helene Caviender, Elkhart, were taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries. Three students on the bus — one from West Side Elementary School and two from Concord Junior High School — did not report any injures, but they were taken to the hospital for evaluations, and their parents were notified, according to the releases.
Two passengers in Rangel Lozada’s SUV — Delmi Bermudez De Nieto and Gloria Nieto Hernandez — were also taken to Elkhart General Hospital with injuries, police said.
Rangel Lozada did not report any injuries. He was cited by police for failing to stop at a stop sign and for driving with false registration.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
Anthony Baker, Shipshewana, reported to Goshen police three males tried to rob him while he was in the restroom at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 9:20 p.m. Sunday. Baker was able to get away from the suspects, who fled the scene before police arrived. He was not injured and nothing was taken, police said in a report.
PURSUIT
Goshen police pursued the driver of a black Humvee who refused to pull over for a traffic stop on College Avenue near Century Drive around 2:50 a.m. Monday. Police later ended the pursuit without stopping the vehicle, citing safety concerns.
ARRESTS
• Joshua Branch, 32, 233 Manchester Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at Meadow Glen Drive and Tower Road near Elkhart around 9 p.m. Sunday.
• Alan Rivera Sanchez, 31, 1200 N. Main St., Nappanee, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Ind. 119 and C.R. 17 around 3 a.m. Sunday.
• Matthew Sanders, 24, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at U.S. 6 and C.R. 37 around 3 p.m. Saturday. Sanders was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Carlos Garcia, 25, 130 Watertower Court, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police found him slumped over the wheel of a vehicle while it was still in drive in the area of C.R. 28 and C.R. 17 around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, a police report shows.
• Kyle Wirgau, 28, Colon, Michigan, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police found Wirgau crashed a vehicle around U.S. 20 and C.R. 600 West Saturday.
• Daryl Yoder, 18, 1125 N. 1150 West, Middlebury, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of being a minor in possession of alcohol following a traffic stop at 5500 W. 700 North in Shipshewana around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police, in a release, said the car Yoder drove ran a stop sign and stopped in a yard across from the intersection.
CRASH
John Boswell, Dowagiac, Michigan, was injured and cited by police following a two-vehicle crash near Elkhart Sunday morning.
The pickup truck Boswell was driving merged from the right lane to the left lane of U.S. 20 and was struck by a vehicle driven by Jeff Tobias, Perry, Michigan, near C.R. 19 around 6 a.m. Tobias was unable to stop in time to avoid the crash, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Boswell was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for head and side injuries. Police also cited him for unsafe lane movement, according to the release.
Tobias did not report any injuries.
THEFTS
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police a theft from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 3:40 p.m. Sunday.
• Staff at Cianbro Equipment reported to Elkhart County police power line equipment was stolen from a boom truck at a job site, 13777 C.R. 44, sometime between 5 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A 17-year-old girl from Millersburg reported to Goshen police her car’s passenger-side mirror was damaged at 2400 College Ave. around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL
Ryan Wiese reported to Goshen police a person took unauthorized control of his Jeep from 1375 Park 33 Blvd. around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
RUNAWAY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police a 17-year-old boy ran away from the Cottage Home sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.
