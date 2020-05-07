Two people were injured when their vehicle was rear-ended by a bus Wednesday in Goshen.
The Interurban Trolley driven by William Warner, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Cynthia Jones, Goshen, as Jones slowed to turn right into the parking lot at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 1613 Elkhart Road, around 2:30 p.m. The crash caused Jones’ SUV to flip and strike a tree at the store, Goshen police said in a report.
Jones was treated at the scene for arm pain, and a passenger in her vehicle, Macallisair Miller, of Goshen, lost a tooth and had a bloody nose, the report shows.
The bus was carrying five passengers. They and Warner did not report any injuries, the report shows.
Warner told police Jones slowed abruptly to turn, and he couldn’t stop in time to avoid the crash. Jones disputed the claim, saying she had signaled and slowed, but not in an abrupt way. A witness told police the bus seemed to follow the SUV too closely, the report shows.
The bus, with a capacity to seat nine to 15 passengers, is listed as registered to Kaser Enterprises Inc. in Mishawaka, according to details in the police report.
CRASH
Sue Romans, of Goshen, was not injured despite driving her car through her garage Wednesday morning.
Romans told Goshen police she had pulled into her driveway at 1311 Somerset Court. As she waited for the garage door to open, the car accelerated and plowed through the door, struck a freezer and crashed through the back wall around 10:15 a.m., a report shows.
A police officer at the scene and medics worked to free Romans from the car, the report shows. She was uninjured.
ROBBERY
Goshen police are investigating an apparent robbery Wednesday near downtown Goshen.
Police responded to a call about a fight in the parking lot of Dollar General, 207 Chicago Ave., around 1:30 p.m. A group involved was prevented from leaving the scene, police said in a report, and another group was also at the scene waiting to speak to officers.
The report indicated the incident involved a robbery, but no other information was released.
INTIMIDATION
Elkhart County police are investigating a report alleging an indirect threat was made against Norfolk Southern Railroad after a train blocked a crossing in the area of 61000 C.R. 31 in Middlebury around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.
ARRESTS
• Jamee Ketcham, 35, 24664 Copper Ridge Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop in a parking lot at 3601 Cassopolis St. around 2:20 a.m. Thursday.
• Anna Derrow, 61, 331 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Derrow was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Tara Litteral, 37, 9960 W. 800 North, Shipshewana, was jailed in LaGrange County on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle Tuesday. The counts were added after LaGrange County police found Litteral had a needle with meth in it after she was transported by Elkhart County police to the LaGrange County jail on a warrant in a separate case.
• Zachary Emerick, 27, Angola, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a syringe, as well as for a warrant after police said he ran when an officer tried to take him into custody on the warrant outside a house, 11075 E. 425 South, in LaGrange on Monday.
BATTERY
• Robert Holcomb, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was battered while at work at Gleason Industries, 612 E. Reynolds St., around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Elkhart County police are investigating a fight involving three people at a house at Broadmore Estates in Goshen around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The people involved all sought to press battery charges, according to a report.
THEFTS
• Staff at Maple Tree Transport reported to Goshen police a recreational vehicle was stolen from the company, 2109 Lincolnway East, around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.
• Tina Ashe, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Wednesday her debit card was stolen as she shopped at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, on Sunday.
BURGLARY
Staff at RC Trailers reported to Elkhart County police the company, 51790 C.R. 39, in Middlebury was broken into sometime between 3:25 and 3:35 a.m. Monday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a male who refused to leave Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Loretta Scullark, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at 2633 Ponderosa Court sometime Tuesday night.
FRAUD
• Goshen police responded to a call about a fraudulent transaction at 302 N. Main St. around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday.
• Edgar Alva, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of possible fraudulent activity around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.
• Wade Vargo, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between April 28 and Monday.
