A burglary and thefts were reported to Goshen police.
BURGLARY
Christine McCoige, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her home, 406 Waneta Drive, around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Kirk Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a package was stolen from the mailbox at his home, 1302 Prairie Ave., around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.
• Mable Delora, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of a license plate from a home, 909 Nikki Lane, around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.
• Rick Kauffman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police building materials and equipment were stolen from a rental property, 127 Crescent St., sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Laura Stringfellow, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run collision at North Main Street and Lincoln Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Stringfellow was not injured in the crash.
• Emily Evans Nussbaum reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle collided with another vehicle at C.R. 20 and U.S. 33 around 3:50 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information with Evans Nussbaum, according to a police report.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Goshen police responded to a call about several juveniles causing issues in the road in the 500 block of Mercer Avenue around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. In a report, police said the juveniles were spoken to at the scene.
