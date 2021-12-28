Burglary leads to several people being detained
Several people were detained and narcotics were found in multiple areas of a home at 18870 Wilderness Drive, Goshen, after Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a burglary in progress at the home at 3:57 p.m. Dec. 22. No names of the detained were listed. ARRESTS
- Kyle Wilken, 34, 15660 C.R. 10, Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police at 11:18 p.m. Sunday on a charge of false information and on three warrants. He was arrested following a traffic stop at Pike Street and Indiana Avenue, police reported. Wilken was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Rodrigo Castillo Lopez, 26, 1604 Lane Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 11:57 p.m. Monday on charges of theft with a prior conviction and providing police with a false name. He was also held on three warrants through the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Trenton Allen Miller, 24, 29397 C.R. 22, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 4:33 p.m. Saturday on a charge of resisting law enforcement by fleeing from officers. The officers attempted to arrest Miller on warrants in front of 29469 C.R. 22, but then after he reportedly fled they found him in his home. He was arrested there without incident. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Melissa Johnson, 42, 709 N. Sixth St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 12:19 a.m. Monday on charges of resisting law enforcement by fleeing in a vehicle and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license-prior. Deputies said they attempted to stop Johnson at Ind. 13 and C.R. 48, but she fled and later came to a stop at a private drive at 68501 C.R. 37. She was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Riley Weiss, 20, 22354 Briarhill Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 3:03 p.m. Monday on charges of reckless driving, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was stopped for speeding on C.R. 17 at Farmwood Drive, according to deputies. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail for the charge of reckless driving and cited for the possession charges, police reported.
ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reported that 39-year-old Racheal Wortinger accidentally discharged a handgun at 1:50 p.m. Saturday and shot herself in the foot. She was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. No address was listed in the report.
BURGLARIES
- Michael Howard, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 8:48 a.m. Sunday that his storage unit at 2508 College Ave., was burglarized.
- A burglary in the 1900 block of South 15th Street, Goshen, was reported to Goshen police at 1:04 p.m. Monday. Items were reported stolen, according to police.
- A Forest River employee reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:52 a.m. Monday that someone forced their way into a building at 11555 Harter Drive, Middlebury, a stole several tools and damaged property between noon Dec. 23 and 4:50 a.m. Monday.
LEAVING THE SCENE
Isabel Rayner, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:53 a.m. Sunday that her vehicle had been involved in a possible hit-and-run crash Saturday at an unknown location.
THEFTS
- A 17-year-old Bristol resident reported to Goshen police at 11:49 a.m. Sunday that her locked vehicle was broken into while she was working at 2815 Gateway South Drive.
- Jeffrey Davidson, Bristol, reported to Goshen police at 10:24 a.m. Monday that his unlocked 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer was stolen from 401 Post Road, Goshen.
- Tyler R. Myers, Bristol, reported to Goshen police at 12:52 p.m. Monday that hunting equipment was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at 1405 Berkey Ave., Goshen.
- Mima Medina, Tennessee, reported to Goshen police at 1 p.m. Monday that a license plate was stolen from her vehicle while parked at 1836 West Plains Drive, Goshen.
- Crystal Wright, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 2:14 p.m. Monday that money and property were stolen from her and her debit card was used sometime Saturday.
- Joshua Burger reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:55 a.m. Sunday that between 10:45 and 11:55 a.m. that day in the parking lot at 65585 Ind. 15, Goshen, someone broke a window to a Chevrolet Equinox and stole a rifle and clothing.
- Candance Miller reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:51 p.m. Sunday that between 10 and 10:30 a.m. someone broke her car window and stole towels, blankets and a Michael Kors jacket at 28497 U.S. 33.
- An employee of Borkholder Archery, 72945 C.R. 17, Milford, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:08 p.m. Dec. 22 that a person used someone else’s credit card to purchase $5,775 worth of archery equipment at about 3 p.m. Dec. 15.
IDENTITY THEFT
Rigoberto Flores Campos, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:24 p.m. Monday that someone obtained a credit card using his identifying information.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Aaliyah Fisher, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police at 2:35 p.m. Sunday that someone damaged her car while it was parked at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, overnight.
- Noe Zavala, 823 Colonial Manor Drive, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:39 a.m. Monday that someone damaged his property overnight using a BB gun.
- Amy Sturma reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:52 a.m. Saturday that between 6 p.m. Friday and 2:45 p.m. Saturday, a person she knows damaged her vehicle at 22772 C.R. 30, Goshen.
BATTERY
A 46-year-old woman suffered injuries after being battered at 7:35 p.m. Monday. According to Goshen police, the woman had shoulder, arm and knee pain after being battered in the 900 block of South Eighth Street. The accused was unable to be located.
