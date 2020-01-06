Several burglaries, including the theft of copper from a power station, were reported to local police over the weekend.
• Richard Hooley, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a safe, jewelry and guns were stolen during a burglary at his home, 20934 Rivers Edge Dr., sometime between Dec. 26 and 5 p.m. Saturday.
• Thomas Hines, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police about $600 worth of tools was stolen during a burglary to his garage, 60624 Ashton Way, sometime between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Staff at American Electric Power reported to Elkhart County police copper and tools were stolen during a break-in at an electrical substation, 20600 Ind. 120, in Bristol sometime between Dec. 19 and 9 a.m. Friday.
• Kent Friend, Howe, reported to LaGrange County police Saturday guns and tools were stolen during a burglary of his home in the 5000 east block of C.R. 475 North.
ARRESTS
• Shayna Ortiz, 23, 49 Springfield Dr., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after police responded to a disturbance at her home around 8 p.m. Sunday. Ortiz was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Gonzolo Garcia, 25, 60226 C.R. 27, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Goshen Avenue and Jackson Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Gabriela Herrera, 18, 1323 Mintcrest Dr., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Tipton and Taylor streets around 10 p.m. Friday. The driver of the vehicle, Angel Mingucha, 18, 911 Prairie St., Elkhart, was also arrested and jailed on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a legend drug.
• Daniel Craze, 39, Bronson, Michigan, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police found him unconscious in a vehicle at 0340 S. 500 East in LaGrange Friday.
THEFT
Michelle Kirkendall reported to Elkhart County police car parts were stolen after a cargo trailer was broken into at 60171 C.R. 13 sometime between Dec. 19 and Friday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a person after responding to a 9-1-1 hang-up call at Pak-N-Sak, 112 W. Pike St., around 12:10 a.m. Monday.
FRAUD
Ervin Miller, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police three fraudulent checks were made Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.