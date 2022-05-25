ARRESTS
• Alin Estefany Hernandez, 25, 417 1/2 Cross St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor while at her home at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• An 11-year-old boy was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of being incorrigible while in the 100 block of Roxbury Park, Goshen, at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday. He was released to a parent pending a juvenile court date.
• Martin Mast, 44, 439 S. Logan St., South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of heroin following a traffic stop near the intersection of C.R. 45 and Missouri Avenue, Goshen, at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Nathaniel Forst, 30, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 19000 block of C.R. 38 at 4:57 a.m. Tuesday. He was released pending a court date.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Christopher Reed contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while on Ind. 19, near the intersection of North Shore Drive. The driver of the other vehicle then fled the scene without exchanging information as required by law.
THEFTS
• Nikolis Dial, Nappanee, contacted Goshen police at 6:57 a.m. Tuesday to report that his truck was stolen Saturday while parked at 1824 Reliance Road, Goshen. The vehicle was later recovered, according to a Goshen police report.
• Judy Horton, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday to report the theft of her son’s boat and trailer from a property at 301 Queen St., Goshen.
• Charles Doriot contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:05 a.m. Saturday to report that someone stole his handgun and wallet from out of his truck while it was parked at 58805 C.R. 23, Goshen, sometime between 8 p.m. May 19 and 7 a.m. Friday.
• Brian Swallow contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:24 a.m. Monday to report that someone broke into a Niblock utility trailer while it was parked at 54287 Adams St., Elkhart, and stole copper tubing and brass fittings.
• Michael Huddleston contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:20 p.m. Monday to report that his dog was stolen and property in his yard damaged in the 59000 block of Lynn Drive, Elkhart.
BURGLARIES
• Melissa Davis, 714 S. Eighth St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone broke into her apartment and shed sometime over the weekend. She also reported that one of her window screens was cut and damaged during the burglary.
• An employee of General RV Center, 20597 C.R. 6, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies Tuesday to report that someone entered the property and broke into two RV units, stealing two televisions and a stereo.
FOUND ITEMS
• Kaylee Shephard, 219 S. 10th St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to report that she found a knife in her yard. The knife was collected by police for destruction.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Goshen police were dispatched to Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen, at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of someone possibly damaging property at the park. Upon arrival, police reported finding several trash cans that had been knocked over, though no suspects were located.
AWOL
• An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:26 p.m. Monday to report that Colin Sanderson, 29, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 6:25 a.m. Monday and is now considered absent without leave.