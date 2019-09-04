Brian Cotherman was at home with his teenage children Aug. 28 in the 28000 block of Edgewood Street, Elkhart, when at about 3 p.m. a 9 mm bullet came flying through is mobile home’s wall. Elkhart County deputies reported that the person who reportedly fired the weapon was known to Cotherman.
No injuries were reported.
Cotherman reported the incident to police Aug. 30.
ARRESTS
• David Cook, 56, 316 E. Emerald St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday at Elkhart and Greene roads on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a lookalike substance. Cook was stopped on his mo-ped for a traffic violation, police reported. He was reportedly intoxicated and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jonathan Reyes, 37, 205 N. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 9:07 a.m. Monday on a charge of public intoxication at 64614 C.R. 31. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
BURGLARY
• Burton Matteson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary at 2818 Violett Road at 7:06 a.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• An employee of Mega Liquor and Smoke, 1917 Elkhart Road, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief and theft at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday.
• A license plate was reported stolen by Lori Lacy, Goshen, at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday while her vehicle was at 1919 Lincolnway East, according to Goshen police reports.
• Tracy Buller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a trash can was stolen in the 800 block of South 14th Street at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday.
• Rosa Lopez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was possibly stolen in the 2200 block of Rieth Boulevard at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday.
• James Pritchard reported to Elkhart County deputies that his 2013 orange Shen mo-ped was stolen from 201 W. Cottage Ave., Goshen, between 1 p.m. Aug. 19 and 3:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
• Daryene Rollins, 54088 Northwood Drive, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that her 1999 Honda Civic, containing many personal items, was stolen from her driveway at 3:48 p.m. Aug. 28.
• Riley White reported to Elkhart County deputies the theft of aluminum ramps and tow straps from a locked trailer at 29449 Old U.S. 33 between 10 a.m. Aug. 26 and 11:15 p.m. Sunday.
FRAUD
• Keenan Wenger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday someone created credit cards in his name.
• Sonja Hirsch, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies fraud was committed against her between 1:31 p.m. Aug. 26 and 1:31 p.m. Aug. 27.
ESCAPE
• Michael Ross Gaby, 36, Middlebury, was reported as absent without leave after reportedly failing to return to the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 3 p.m. Aug. 26, according to Elkhart County police reports.
INVESTIGATION
Elkhart County investigators reported they were called to the 13000 block of C.R. 30 in Goshen for a medical emergency at 5:34 p.m. Sunday. A boy was unconscious and not breathing, they said. The investigation continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.