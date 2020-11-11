A Bristol woman was injured early Wednesday morning in a crash in Cass County.
Avery Rickey, 26, of Elkhart, was attempting to do a U-turn on Cassopolis Road near the intersection of Starbrick Street in Mason Township around 4:20 a.m. and got stuck on the roadway, according to a report from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
Rickey was out of his vehicle trying to free his vehicle when a second vehicle heading north struck the parked vehicle, police stated. The driver of the second vehicle, Shannon Pedrotti, 44, of Bristol, reported minor injuries and was transported by SEPSA EMS to Lakeland Niles for treatment.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS WITH A FIREARM/POINTING A FIREARM
A 31-year-old Elkhart woman called Goshen police around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday to report an argument in Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen, during which a firearm was pointed at her and was used to damage her vehicle. According to a report from Goshen police, during the investigation of the report, Dustin Garner, 37, of Goshen, was interviewed and arrested for an outstanding warrant through Elkhart County. A report was completed and Garner was jailed, police stated.
THEFT
• An employee at Monteith Tire, 1021 N. Greene Road, Goshen, reported around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to Goshen police that someone removed a catalytic converter from a Ford Excursion owned by the company sometime during the late evening or early morning hours.
• A manager at Conoco gas station, 112 W Pike St., reported an incident of theft to Goshen police around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.
• A representative for Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, reported Monday and Tuesday to Goshen police that thefts occurred on Oct. 23, 30, 31 and Nov. 1.
• A representative of Kohl's, 3802 Midway Road, Goshen, reported Monday and Tuesday to Goshen police theft cases occurred at the store Oct. 21 and Nov. 9.
• Martin Coppens, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 2:45 p.m. a stolen leaf blower he had left in his backyard in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue. Coppens stated the theft occurred sometime during the early afternoon hours Saturday.
BATTERY
Lori Arnold, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that a vehicle occupied by unknown individuals passed by her house in the 600 block of South Main Street and threw trash at her resulting in discomfort. No injuries were reported, according to a police report.
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
• Drashea L. Green, 26, of Goshen, was stopped by Goshen police around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday for a traffic infraction in the 2700 block of Elkhart Road. Police stated in a report that Green was later found to be in possession of marijuana, and cited and released with a pending court date.
• Justin McNew, 25, of Cassopolis, Michigan, was stopped by Goshen police near the intersection of Third and Jefferson streets for a traffic violation around 7:50 a.m. Monday. According to a police report, McNew was found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and was arrested and released with a pending court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE CRASH
• James Leak, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday a known suspect left the scene of a property damage crash in the 300 block of East Oakridge Avenue. No injuries were reported.
• Armando G. Gomez Mora, 34, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 10 a.m. Monday that someone struck his parked vehicle in the 1000 block of Tramore Circle during the overnight hours and left the scene without providing any information.
RESISTING LAW ENFORECEMENT/FLEEING
Keith J. Anderson, 26, of Mishawaka, was arrested around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday by Goshen police in the 100 block of East Jefferson Street for Resisting Law Enforcement Fleeing on Foot.
CHECK FRAUD
An employee at M.O. Trailers, 2211 W. Wilden Ave., called Goshen police around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a check fraud.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Geovanna Juarez, 25, of Goshen, told Goshen police at 3 p.m. Monday that a known individual broke her cell phone after a verbal argument in the 1500 block of West Avenue.
TRESSPASS
Goshen officers were dispatched to Lippert Components, 2703 College Ave., in reference to theft by an employee around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The employee was subsequently trespassed from the premises, according to a police report.
FRAUD/BATTERY
Goshen police received a report at 4:10 p.m. Monday of a battery on an elderly female and fraudulent activity that occurred in March in the 1300 block of Red Blossom Drive.
SHOPLIFTING
Namus Franklin, 38, of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 5:40 p.m. Monday for shoplifting from Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East. He was released pending a court date.
