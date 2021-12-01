A Bristol woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at C.R. 8 and C.R. 31 at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday.
Injured in the crash was Linda Mellinger, 70, Bristol.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt PC driven by John Perez, 27, Goshen, was headed south on C.R. 31 and went left of center to turn west on C.R. 8. It collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Mellinger.
Mellinger was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend by an ambulance for left shoulder, left knee, left elbow and facial injuries.
Perez refused medical treatment at the scene.
He was cited for driving while suspended-prior, making an improper turn, driving left of center and seatbelt violation.
Milford man cited following crash
A Milford man was cited for driving left of center following a crash that left him with head pain at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday, north of Nappanee.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Max Simmons, 31, Milford was traveling east on C.R. 46 when it went left of center and collided with a 2016 Ford F150 driven by Bruce Horein, 70, Wakarusa. The Ford was westbound on C.R. 46. Debris fell off both trucks and struck a westbound 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Myra Vanfleeren, 28, Wakarusa.
Simmons complained of head pain and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. He was also cited for driving left of center.
The other two drivers did not report any injuries to police.
ARRESTS
- A 14-year-old girl was arrested by Elkhart County deputies after battering another student at Jimtown High School, 59021 C.R. 3, Elkhart, at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
- Jacquez D. Sheppard, 22, 505 K Lane, 2A, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday. According to information provided by the sheriff’s office, deputies tried to stop Sheppard’s vehicle on C.R. 17, near C.R. 14, and Sheppard fled. He crashed his vehicle on Beck Drive. Sheppard was also reportedly found to be driving with a suspended license.
IDENTITY DECEPTION/FRAUD
- Amy Stutzman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:25 p.m. Monday that someone used her personal information in an attempt to apply for unemployment through her employer in Middlebury.
- Barbara Heeter, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone used her personal information to open a credit card between Aug. 1, 2020 and Nov. 22.
- Sarah Russell, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:03 a.m. Tuesday that someone used her identity to attempt to gain unemployment benefits.
AWOL
Preston Alexander Humes, 34, Goshen, is considered absent without leave from the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, after failing to return there by 5:32 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
THEFTS
- Charles Fitzgerald, 234 The Willows, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 8:32 a.m. Tuesday that numerous items were stolen from his home.
- Grayson Caudill, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday a theft from his locked vehicle, which was parked at 1501 Westmoor Parkway.
- Dana Mehl, 605 S. Sixth St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday that a recycling container was stolen from the alley next to her property.
- Shonda Obrien, 414 S. Eighth St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday that her bike was stolen from her opened garage between 9:30 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
CRASH
Jon Barrick with the Goshen Water & Sewer Department reported to Goshen police at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday that his parked city vehicle was struck by an off-road vehicle driven by a 7-year-old in the 2600 block of South Main Street.
VANDALISM
Darriann Zamarripa, 3116 Peddler’s Village Road, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday that someone broke the front window of her house.
LOOSE DOGS
Goshen police found multiple dogs running loose in the area of Main and Purl streets at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.