A Bristol man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 6:09 p.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Breanna Grahl, 24, Elkhart, was driving her vehicle east on U.S. 20, approaching C.R. 29, when she began to slow for a crash that had occurred ahead of her on U.S. 20.
Christopher Bennett, 37, Bristol, was driving his motorcycle east on U.S. 20 behind Grahl. When he noticed that Grahl had stopped, he laid his motorcycle over in an attempt to avoid a collision, but ended up striking the rear bumper of her vehicle, the report noted.
Bennett was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of a head laceration and arm pain resulting from the crash. Grahl was uninjured.
Bennett was cited for following too closely.
OTHER CRASHES
• A Union, Michigan, man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Craig Owen, 51, Union, Michigan, was stopped in his vehicle facing south in the inside lane of Ind. 19, waiting to turn east onto Lakewood Drive, when a second vehicle traveling south on Ind. 19 behind him collided with the rear of his vehicle. Owen was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of lower back pain resulting from the crash. The driver of the second vehicle, Justin Miller, 37, Edwardsburg, Michigan, was uninjured. Miller was cited for distracted driving.
ARRESTS
• Magdiel Rivera Sostre, 22, 638 Briar Ridge, Warsaw, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at the intersection of Main and Pike streets, Goshen, at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday. He was released pending a court date.
• Tommy Sconiers, 46, 1315 Kinyon Street, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of driving while a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 33 and C.R. 20 at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Martha Schrock, 47, 18037 C.R. 102, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing her vehicle on C.R. 8, west of C.R. 27, at 9:54 p.m. Tuesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Jorge Martinez Pedroza, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while in the 900 block of Indiana Avenue, Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
THEFTS
• Goshen police received a report at 7:01 a.m. Tuesday regarding the theft of wooden pallets from a property at 2249 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
• Jillian Hoover, 1305 West Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of a bicycle from her garage.
• Michelle McGuire, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday to report that her father’s rental car had been stolen while the vehicle was parked at 2107 Homeacres Drive, Goshen.
BURGLARIES
• Sheila Mendoza, 621 Pringle Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday to report that her home had been burglarized.
FRAUD
• Kevin Clifford, 52139 Bittersweet Lane, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:09 p.m. Monday to report that he wrote a man a check for $12,000 for home improvement work on April 14, 2022. Clifford noted that the man has since cashed the check, though he has not received the materials for the renovation and has not been able to make contact with the man since.
• Jason Metcalf, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday to report that fraud occurred between 11:59 p.m. Aug. 7 and 11:24 a.m. Aug. 8.
FOUND ITEM
• Wayne Knopsnyder, 60182 C.R. 9, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:22 p.m. Monday to report that he found a black wallet in the middle of the road in front of his residence.