A Bristol man was injured when his motorcycle was struck by a car at 2:45 p.m. Friday in Goshen.
According to a Goshen Police Department report, Rolando Rivera Lara, 33, 307 Westfield Ave., Goshen, was driving his vehicle north on Third Street when he allegedly disregarded a red light and entered the Washington Street intersection, colliding with a motorcycle that was attempting to turn left onto Third Street from Washington Street.
The driver of the motorcycle, John Manning, 53, 22277 Woodside Drive, Bristol, complained of lower leg pain as a result of the crash. Rivera Lara was uninjured.
The primary factor of the crash was listed as disregarding a traffic signal by Rivera Lara.
ARRESTS
• Roberto Servantes, 20, 435 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage crash after officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Queen Street in Goshen at 5:22 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a single-vehicle crash. Servantes was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Mark Mayhew, 55, 14698 C.R. 52, Syracuse, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a crash on U.S. 6, west of C.R. 54, at 9:53 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Skylar Stevens, 28, 424 E. Washington St., Millersburg, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor and strangulation while at his home at 10:07 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Christopher Withrow, 26, 29637 C.R. 22, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Ash Road and Old U.S. 33 in Osceola at 3:55 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a man sleeping behind the wheel of his vehicle. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Troy Patten, 44, 18289 Wee Acres Drive, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery while at his home at 3 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Robert Smith, 35, 1315 Cone St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of invasion of privacy and outstanding warrants while in the 64000 block of C.R. 21 in Goshen at 12:36 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Steven Sells, 48, Wakarusa, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of invasion of privacy while in the 300 block of Independent Street in Wakarusa at 5:04 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Andrew Hoff, 38, 25741 C.R. 24, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of cocaine and leaving the scene of a property damage crash while in the area of C.R. 9 and Walnut Valley Drive at 10:23 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Andi House, 37, 54705 Rock Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated while in the area of Old U.S. 33 and Ind. 19 in Elkhart at 10:25 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Gary Hollar, Osceola, contacted Goshen police at 7:37 p.m. Sunday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while at 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.
• Gabriel Hardy contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:38 p.m. Friday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while at the intersection of C.R.s 26 and 11. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.
THEFT
• William Hogendobler, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:10 p.m. Sunday to report the theft of truck rims and tires from a property in the 600 block of North Second Street in Goshen.
• Juan Salazar contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:33 a.m. Friday to report that someone stole a 2023 Cherokee Graywolf travel trailer from a storage lot at 15538 Jackson St., Goshen, sometime between noon Thursday and 5:45 a.m. Friday.
• Jason Gustafson contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:09 a.m. Friday to report that someone stole fuel from his business located at 30898 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart.
• Louis Marsh, 26870 Deer Creek Lane, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies Saturday to report that someone stole his red 2009 GMC Yukon while it was parked at his residence.
BURGLARY
• David Higley, 52506 C.R. 15, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:22 p.m. Friday to report that his home was burglarized and several items stolen sometime between 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and 11:30 a.m. Friday.
• Tony Quarles contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:40 a.m. Friday to report that someone cut the lock to his storage unit located at 58013 C.R. 7, Elkhart, and stole numerous industrial equipment items worth approximately $4,400.
• Jaime Lantz, 24654 Green Valley Pkwy., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:26 p.m. Friday to report that his home was burglarized and various items stolen sometime within the past month.
ROBBERY
• Garren Johnson contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:53 p.m. Friday to report that his 16-year-old son was robbed at gunpoint while at the intersection of C.R.s 8 and 17.
FRAUD
• James Feick contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:42 p.m. Sunday to report that someone fraudulently withdrew more than $1,200 from a Walgreens ATM in Elkhart.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Lindsey Love, 1906 Bashor Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:36 a.m. Monday to report that someone egged her home, causing damage.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Kristen Smith, 52480 C.R. 7, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:17 p.m. Sunday to report that someone shot a bullet through the window of her home sometime between 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:47 p.m. Thursday to report that Bryan Waldron, 28, Mishawaka, failed to return to custody at 9:14 a.m. Sept. 28 and is now considered absent without leave.
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:29 a.m. Friday to report that Anthony Loftin, 38, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 3:44 p.m. Sept. 27 and is now considered absent without leave.