Carl R. Schwaar, 53, 53586 C.R. 27 123B, was booked into the Elkhart County Jail by Bristol police Wednesday on charges of driving while his license was suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The time of arrest was not listed in the jail records.
Bristol police also arrested Jason Ulane Ford, 45, of Juneau, Alaska, Wednesday on charges of battery against a law enforcement officer, battery by bodily waste against a law enforcement officer and public intoxication, according to Elkhart County Jail records.
Robert James Garber, 32, 60335 C.R. 21, Goshen, was booked into the Elkhart County Jail Thursday by Goshen police on charges of contempt of court and domestic battery, according to the jail’s records.
THEFT
Shane Lacount reported to Goshen police a theft from his business at 2526 Peddler’s Village Road occurred Wednesday.
DISTURBANCE
Goshen police reported they were called to an address in the 300 block of West Oakridge Avenue Thursday at 2:20 a.m. on a report of someone refusing to leave the property. Police said they contacted the Department of Children’s Services in reference to the incident.
