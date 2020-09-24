Goshen police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that injured a child in the street.
A red vehicle struck a 10-year-old boy while the child walked across the 300 block of South Indiana Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle then apparently left the scene, according to information from Goshen police.
The boy’s parents took him to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for injuries that included road rash, police said in a report.
THEFTS
• Marques Lancaster, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police his suitcase was stolen from outside Kohl’s, 3802 Midway Road, around 5:05 p.m. Wednesday.
• Christina Sliter, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle while she worked at Supreme Corp., 2572 E. Kercher Road, around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
• Goshen police responded to reports of thefts from numerous vehicles at Keystone RV Co., 2210 Eisenhower Drive North, around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday.
• Jovone Palmer, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a window of his vehicle was smashed out and cash was stolen while the vehicle was parked at a Keystone RV Co. plant, 2833 Sourwood Drive, around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.
• Yekaterina Shevichik, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle while she worked at Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday.
• Alex Neufeld, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday his bicycle was stolen from the Goshen College campus, 1700 S. Main St., sometime between Sept. 16 and Sept. 18.
ARREST
Bladimir Zelaya Morales, 21, 1924 Hubbard Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at 911 Lantern Lane around 2 a.m. Thursday. Zelaya Morales was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Carmen Mendez reported to Elkhart County police a person poured a container of motor oil inside her vehicle while it was parked in front of a house, 16356 Daisy Ave., in Goshen sometime between 3 a.m. Tuesday and 9:25 a.m. Wednesday.
CRASHES
• An SUV driven by Nevaeh Plumm, Millersburg, rear-ended an SUV driven by Lauren Kohn, Elkhart, while Kohn was stopped for traffic on U.S. 33 near Reliance Road around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Goshen police said in a report.
Kohn was treated at the scene for head pain. Plumm did not report any injuries, police said.
• A minivan driven by Bertha Cruz, Goshen, rear-ended an SUV driven by Natasha Jackson, New Paris, as Jackson slowed to stop for traffic in the 1700 block of South Main Street near High Park Avenue around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Goshen police said in a report.
Jackson was treated at the scene for neck pain. No other injuries were reported, police said.
BURGLARY
Katie Smith reported to Elkhart County police the valves to sinks and toilets were shut off in a vacant lot at 607 W. Hawthorn St. in Bristol sometime between Feb. 1 and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
• Gloria Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday she was the victim of fraud.
• Edwin Rizo, Cromwell, reported to Goshen police his identity was used for employment at 2642 Hackberry Drive, around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.