POLICE NEWS: Boy on bike injured by SUV

A Shipshewana boy was injured when he was struck while riding a bicycle in LaGrange County Thursday.
Luke Bontrager, 9, was struck in the back of a head by a side mirror on an SUV driven by Robert Mauck Jr., Shipshewana, on C.R. 500 West near C.R. 2935 North around 1:40 p.m., LaGrange County police said in a news release. Bontrager was knocked to the ground by the impact.
Mauck told police he didn’t see the boy on his bicycle at the time.
Bontrager was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to receive treatment for injuries including head pain, police said.
ARRESTS
• Daniel Kovach, 32, South Bend, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and jailed in Elkhart County on charges of dealing narcotics, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of legend drugs, possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road Wednesday.
A trooper saw the SUV Kovach was driving weaving across lanes of the highway near the 92 mile marker around 7 p.m. The trooper signaled for Kovach to pull over, and he moved onto the shoulder but continued driving before stopping near the 88 mile marker. When the trooper spoke to Kovach, he said he was listening to a Tom Petty song and didn’t realize he was being stopped, police said in a news release.
Troopers found Kovach was intoxicated, and they discovered heroin, cocaine, 47 pills and an unknown substance during a search of the SUV, police said.
• Melissa Quiroz, 20, 1006 N. Greene Road, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of a crash following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Greene roads Thursday night. The stop came as police responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at U.S. 33 and C.R. 20 around 10:50 p.m., according to a police report.
• Goshen police arrested a boy on a charge of driving without a license after police responded to a crash and a possible domestic situation at 306 Crescent St. around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The boy was released to his father with a citation to appear in court.
• Goshen police arrested at 15-year-old boy on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a legend drug at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, around 1 p.m. Thursday. The boy was released to a parent with a citation to appear in court.
BATTERY
• Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a juvenile used a wooden shank to stab an employee and bite several others at the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, around 8:10 a.m. Thursday.
• Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 13-year-old juvenile battered and injured an employee with a pencil sharpener at the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
THEFTS
• Dexter O’Bryant, Goshen, reported to Goshen police change was stolen from his vehicle after it was impounded around 4:10 p.m. Thursday.
• Leah Yoder reported to Goshen police the theft of her wallet at the Marathon gas station, 1149 N. Main St., around 12:50 p.m. Thursday.
BURGLARY
Violeta Flores Esparza, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary in the 700 block of Lincolnway East around 4 p.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Clayton Hostetler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 11 a.m. Thursday a door of his vehicle had been dented at an unknown location.
FRAUD
Ryliegh Johnson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud around 5 p.m. Thursday.
