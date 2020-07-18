A 3-year-old boy was injured Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle in Elkhart.
According to a report from Elkhart police, the boy ran across the 2000 block of Prairie Street and was struck by a black Mercedes traveling south around 5:10 p.m. Saturday.
The child was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for serious injuries, according to the report, and was then flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Fort Wayne. Prairie Street remained closed for several hours after the incident, police stated in the report. Information on the driver of the vehicle was not released by police.
ARREST REPORTS
• Stacie Cullings, 30, and Michael Poirier, 32, both of 1241 Mintcrest Drive, Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft while at 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 3 p.m. Friday. They were released pending a court date.
• Claudia Pedroza Vazquez, 28, 64712 C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor after officers were called to an altercation at 362 Roxbury Park, Goshen, at 3:59 p.m. Friday.
• Nicholas Reames, 41, 439 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and an outstanding Elkhart County warrant following a traffic stop near Ind. 15 and Sandy Drive at 10:31 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Samanda Bender, 23, of 508 W. First St., Milford, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after being stopped by Goshen police for a traffic violation at Main and Jackson streets just before 3 a.m. Sunday. According to a police report, Bender submitted to a chemical breath test with a certified result of .101% and was taken to Elkhart County Jail.
TRESPASS REPORTS
• Michelle McGuire, 42, homeless, was issued a trespass warning by Goshen police while at Sandra’s Salon, 1916 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 11:02 a.m. Friday.
FRAUD REPORTS
• Cathy Santos, 295 Roxbury Park, Goshen, filed a report with Goshen police at 1:50 p.m. Friday indicating she had recently been informed someone was using her identity to claim unemployment.
• Walter Streeter, 1008 William Drive, Goshen, filed a report with Goshen police at 1:36 p.m. Friday indicating he had recently become aware that someone was using his identity to claim unemployment benefits.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Tina Easly, 53, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 1:25 p.m. Saturday a known subject drove through her backyard and through her fence, which caused damage to her property. A report was taken.
VEHICLE FIRE
Goshen police responded to a vehicle fire around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Roc Lane. No injuries were reported and an investigation is ongoing. A report was taken.
