A LaGrange man has died after he was struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver and then struck again by a second vehicle early Tuesday morning.
Richard Bontrager, 50, died from his injuries after he was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. LaGrange County police released the update Wednesday, citing the Allen County Coroner’s Office.
Bontrager was riding a bicycle on C.R. 00 EW when he was struck from behind by a vehicle near C.R. 200 South around 5:30 a.m., police said in a news release. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. A pickup truck then struck Bontrager again while he was lying in the road. The truck’s driver told police he didn’t see Bontrager.
Police are seeking the driver of the first vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office at 260-463-7491 or Michiana CrimeStoppers at 574-288-STOP.
PEDESTRIAN INJURED BY VEHICLE
A Bristol man, walking along a highway, was injured in a hit-and-run incident early Wednesday morning.
David Feathers was struck by the side mirror of a vehicle as he walked along the shoulder of Ind. 120 near C.R. 19, west of Bristol, around 5:45 a.m. The driver of the vehicle left the scene after striking Feathers, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Feathers was taken to Elkhart General Hospital with a broken leg, police said.
Police have no information about the vehicle or the driver in the incident.
BURGLARIES
• Jesus Vivanco, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a break-in to his home along Richmond Court around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
• Cindy Williams, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a break-in to her home in the 800 block of Eagle Drive around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Juan Davila reported to Goshen police his 2014 Nissan Sentra was stolen from a home, 209 S. Wheatland Dr., sometime between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.
• Staff at Chili’s reported to Goshen police two customers failed to pay for food they ate at the restaurant, 4018 Elkhart Road, around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.
• Justin Richardson, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.
• Juan Lopez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his mobile phone was stolen at 1720 Lincolnway East around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
• Sarah Vanolsen, North Carolina, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.
• Delmar Hochstetler, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police two chainsaws were stolen from his property, 10308 C.R. 4, sometime between Oct. 18 and Monday evening.
• Aaron Rink reported to Elkhart County police the theft of two hemp trees around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
• Leroy Chupp, Syracuse, reported to Elkhart County police an equipment trailer was stolen from a property, 69943 C.R. 31, Sunday.
• Ferdinand Oquendo Jr. reported to Goshen police Tuesday the license plate was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 708 E. Reynolds St., sometime Saturday.
ARRESTS
• Nickaela Baral, 19, Fremont, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at 4000 E. Ind. 120 in LaGrange around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.
• Nathaniel Oliver, 34, Kendallville, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 5500 E. 700 South in LaGrange around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday.
CRASHES
• A minivan driven by Jeffery Smith, Goshen, rear-ended a car driven by Tiffany Ledesma, Goshen, as Ledesma slowed to make a left turn on Lincolnway East near Plymouth Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Goshen police said in a report.
Smith and Ledesma did not report any injuries. A juvenile in Ledesma’s car was treated at the scene for face pain, police said.
• An SUV driven by Peyton Mazelin, Granger, rear-ended a car driven by Kristen Englehart, Elkhart, at Ash and Douglas roads near Elkhart around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. The crash pushed Englehart’s car into the rear of a car driven by Javoni Vigil, Elkhart, according to a news release from Elkhart County police.
Englehart was taken to Saint Joseph Hospital to receive treatment for back pain, police said. Vigil and Mazelin did not report any injuries.
Mazelin was cited by police for following another vehicle too closely, according to the release.
• A pickup truck driven by Bruce Slabaugh, Goshen, collided with a car driven by David Herschberger, Goshen, at U.S. 33 and Peddler’s Village Road around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to a report by Goshen police.
Herschberger complained of neck pain, but told police he would consult a doctor later. Slabaugh did not report any injuries, the report shows.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Jeffrey Sweetser, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a temporary license plate was torn from his vehicle and tossed in a puddle while the vehicle was parked at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
• Cristian Barron-Lopez reported to Goshen police the rear window of his vehicle was broken at 2420 Davis Dr. around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Juan Lopez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a pickup truck struck his vehicle while it was parked in the lot of an apartment complex, 508 Middlebury St., sometime early Tuesday morning. The driver of the pickup truck left the scene without exchanging information.
• Bradley Slusser reported to Elkhart County police his work vehicle was struck by a van in the area of Ind. 15 and C.R. 40 near Goshen around 4:50 p.m. Monday. The driver of the van left the scene without exchanging information.
FRAUD
Marvin Rush, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud where he did not receive payment from a buyer who purchased products from him online.
