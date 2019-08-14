POLICE NEWS: Bicyclist struck, injured in crash

A bicyclist was injured in a two-vehicle crash that reportedly threw him onto the hood of a car in Goshen Tuesday.
Abe Garber, Goshen, was riding a bicycle on Hackberry Drive when a car driven by Gary Masters, Rome City, struck the bike from the rear near Sourwood Drive around 2:30 p.m., according to Goshen police in a report.
A witness told police they saw Garber bounce off Masters’ windshield and then land on the pavement. Masters said he didn’t see Garber’s bike and hadn’t slowed down or swerved to avoid the collision, the report shows.
Garber also told police he didn’t hear or see anything, but only remembered waking up in the road, the report shows. He was taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment for his injuries.
Police noted Garber was wearing a high-visibility vest and a helmet at the time of the crash.
ARRESTS
• Edward Wing, 21, 53098 C.R. 11, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of armed robbery after police responded to a report that Wing allegedly used a knife to steal money at 7-Eleven, 25014 C.R. 6, around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.
• Goshen police arrested a 15-year-old boy on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Fifth Street around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. The boy was released to his parents with several citations, police said in a report.
• Amber Donat, Topeka, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash Tuesday. The arrest came after police responded to the report of a hit-and-run crash at C.R. 500 South and C.R. 1200 West around 4:30 a.m.
• Pamela Chupp, 57, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Ind. 15 and Ozinga Drive around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Chupp was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
PORNOGRAPHY
A Goshen man reported to Goshen police a child received an inappropriate photo from a male through social media. Police received the report around 10 p.m. Tuesday and forwarded the information to the Indiana Department of Child Services.
THEFTS
• Ephipany Resendiz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were taken from her vehicle while it was parked at 4024 Elkhart Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Benjamin Krauss, Elkhart, reported his bicycle and computer were stolen from Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.
• Christ Hilty, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from the Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth St., around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.
• Richard Waldron, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft that occurred at RAP Automotive Inc., 2602 Lincolnway East, around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.
• Staff at JoJo’s Pretzels reported to Goshen police a case of theft at the business, 136 S. Main St., around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Barbra Bunn, Bristol, reported to Goshen police the theft of medications from a home, 61108 C.R. 17, around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.
• Edward Frisbie reported to Elkhart County police a John Deere skid steer was stolen from a construction site at 10751 C.R. 146 sometime between Aug. 8 and Tuesday morning.
• Michele Nunez reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at New Paris Speedway, 16806 C.R. 46, in New Paris around 11 a.m. Saturday.
BURGLARY
Kathy Kauffman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen during a break-in to her storage locker at Goshen Storage Center, 2019 Eisenhower Drive North, around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Sonia Green, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her SUV was keyed while it was parked in front of a house, 1712 Woodward Place, around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
• Natalie Adams, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud involving an internet scam around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
• Alison Genth and Jillian Maust, both of New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police Sunday a case of fraud that occurred sometime in November 2018.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
• Kevin Hinchliffe, 48, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Sunday.
• D’Andre Blackwell, 20, South Bend was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Saturday.
