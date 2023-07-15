A crash on the Indiana Toll Road Saturday morning left a bicyclist dead in St. Joseph County.
The Indiana State Police of the Bremen Post reported that troopers were called to the crash near the 71.8 mile marker just west of Exit 72 for the U.S. 20 Bypass at 4:05 a.m.
According to ISP's report, a black 2021 Kia was traveling west in the left lane when an adult man on a bicycle rode from the right shoulder and crossed into the path of the Kia. The Kia struck the man causing fatal injuries, the report reads. Police have not yet released the name of the deceased.
The driver of the Kia remained on scene and cooperated with troopers during the investigation, officers noted. The driver of the Kia was not injured but was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for a chemical test as required by Indiana law in fatal crashes.
The St. Joseph County Coroner responded to the scene and is working to make a positive identification of the bicyclist.
Indiana law requires bicycles to be equipped with a lamp on the front that exhibits a white light visible from a distance of at least 500 feet and a red light or red reflector visible from a distance of 500 feet to the rear if the bicycle is operated on a highway from one-half hour after sunset until one-half hour before sunrise, however bicycles are prohibited on the Indiana Toll Road, the report noted.
This is an ongoing investigation and there is no other information to release at this time, police stated.
ARRESTS
• Pedro Lopez, 52, of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 11:22 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he was stopped for a moving violation at South 15th Street and East Douglas Street. Lopez was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Alberto Rivera, 24, of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 4:08 a.m. Saturday after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Rivera was later arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement at Lincolnway East Fairfield Avenue and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
HIT-AND-RUN
Goshen police were called to 1st Source Bank, 101 S. Main St., Goshen for a hit-and-run where a vehicle struck a light police and left the scene at 2:57 p.m. Friday.
BURGLARY
Goshen police were called to Dollar Tree, 4024 Elkhart Road, for a possible burglary-in-progress at 11:42 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, police said the building was not broken into and found no items or property missing.
ABANDONED VEHICLE
Goshen police were called to Main Street and Lincoln Avenue for a possible accident at 12:37 a.m. Saturday. A black passenger car was sitting in the middle of the roadway and was removed by a towing company.
THEFT
• Aryanna Luna reported to Goshen police at 6:14 p.m. Friday that someone was standing outside her window. She later reported that both her vehicles were broken into over the last few months and cash had been stolen at 605 N. Seventh St.
• Rhoda Miller reported to Goshen police at 1:46 a.m. Saturday that items were stolen from her vehicle at 303 W. Waverly Ave.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Larry Foster reported to Goshen police at 6:19 a.m. Friday that someone vandalized his vehicles overnight at 611 W. Wilden Ave.