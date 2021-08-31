A Goshen man alleged he was beaten by someone on the city’s south side Monday.
Benjamin Bryan reported to Goshen police he was battered by a male he didn’t know near the intersection of Lincolnway East and Eisenhower Drive North around 4:45 p.m. Police said Bryan was in pain but declined to seek medical treatment.
CRASH
An SUV driven by Jean Felty, Middlebury, left the side of C.R. 12 and struck a tree near San Jose Boulevard west of Elkhart around 6 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Felty was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries, police said. The release also noted Felty had medical conditions prior to the crash.
ARREST
Phayboun Linsomphou, 59, 1611 S. 10th St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at C.R. 6 and Stryker Street around 9:05 p.m. Monday.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Staff at the Elkhart County Humane Shelter reported to Goshen police a case of animal cruelty occurring in the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue around 1:35 p.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Mark Guerrero, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a pickup truck hauling a trailer struck his vehicle while it was parked in front of his home at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Charly Serano Andrade, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of a check from a home, 1303 S. 14th St., around 4:25 p.m. Monday.
• Martha Gonzalez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an unauthorized withdrawal was made from her checking account around 3:15 p.m. Monday.
• David Hall, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a gun was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at an apartment, 2732 Pinewood Drive, around 11:55 a.m. Monday.
• Rodney Silcox reported to Elkhart County police his 1993 GMC Sierra was stolen from a home, 18768 Fourth St., in New Paris last Thursday.
FRAUD
Cheryl Hines, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud involving her bank account around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
