A Bashor Children’s Home employee is among three local men charged in separate child sex abuse cases.
Jeffery Stoll and Zachary Pontius, both of Goshen, and Floyd Schrock, of Middlebury, were named in cases filed Thursday.
Stoll, 22, is charged with a Level 5 felony count of child seduction after he allegedly used his position at Bashor to touch a youth inappropriately last June.
According to the accusations, Stoll walked with the teen victim to a structure where he allegedly made sexual remarks and grabbed the teen’s chin. The teen resisted, and, according to statements made to police, Stoll’s response was quoted as, “I’m the staff and you’re supposed to listen to me and do what I say,” the probable cause affidavit in the case shows.
Stoll allegedly struggled with the teen, then while the youth was restrained, he allegedly threatened to fill out an incident report. When the victim asked what he wanted, Stoll allegedly touched the victim inappropriately, according to the affidavit.
Police reviewed Bashor’s security camera video recordings from the incident date and confirmed Stoll walked with the youth out of a door at the facility, and then they returned about 25 minutes later. Stoll was also interviewed by police in July, where police said he first denied the accusations, and then later admitted to the inappropriate contact.
After the case was filed, a warrant was issued for Stoll’s arrest, court information shows.
Meanwhile, Pontius, 35, faces three Level 1 felony counts of child molesting after accusations were made to Elkhart County police last June. He allegedly touched a child inappropriately three different times, according to information in the probable cause affidavit in that case.
In the third case, Schrock, 39, faces two Level 4 felony counts of child molesting and two Level 5 felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. He’s accused of inappropriately touching the victim multiple times over the past few years.
While following up on details, Elkhart County police confirmed last September that Schrock had confessed the molestation to his wife and pastor, according to information in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
All three cases were filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
ARRESTS
• Goshen police arrested a 17-year-old boy on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and Madison Street around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. The boy was released to a guardian with a citation to appear in court.
• Johnny Lee Sims, 56, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 7:50 p.m. Thursday. Sims was released on the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Lemuel Zilm, 59491 Garver Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Lincolnway East around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Zilm was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• William Branch, 66, 241 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft and trespassing at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 8:55 a.m. Thursday. Branch was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
THEFTS
• J. Jesus Vasquez Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was stolen from his neighbor’s house at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 4:05 a.m. Friday.
• Brianna Hunt reported to Elkhart County police Thursday the theft of money, a hair dryer and a WiFi router from a house, 53277 Palmetto Drive, in Middlebury sometime between Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Paul Harley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash at West Pike and Third streets around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
• John Tuttle, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his truck was rear-ended by an SUV at C.R. 33 and C.R. 46 around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of the SUV then left the scene before police arrived.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
• Kristen Mora, 38, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police Mora failed to return to custody around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Sammy Smith, 49, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.
