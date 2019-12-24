An investigation is underway to find the suspect who robbed a bank in Pierceton Monday.
A masked man used a handgun to hold up employees of the Lake City Bank branch in Pierceton around 1:55 p.m., according to a news release by CrimeStoppers through the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect stashed money in a red bag with drawstrings before fleeing on foot, police said.
The suspect wore a blue bandana over his face while wearing a hooded sweatshirt that had the words “South Pole” on it and brown elbow patches. He also wore blue jeans and blue gloves with white tips, police said.
Anyone with information that could lead investigators to the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 800-342-STOP.
ARRESTS
• Pablo De Jesus Rodriguez Marquez, 28, 422 Queen St., Goshen, was arrested and jailed for operating while intoxicated, habitual traffic violator and unauthorized control of a motor vehicle after Goshen police were dispatched around 6:32 p.m. Tuesday to the 300 block of West Wilden Avenue for a possible intoxicated driver.
• Juan Aguilar Pizana, 18, 312 Middlebury St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of theft and illegal possession of a firearm at Post and Bashor roads around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said Aguilar Pizana was identified via a Ring doorbell security video as the suspect who stole a bicycle. The police report doesn’t state where or when the theft occurred.
• Samuel Martin, 29, 60463 Nottingham Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at Chicago and Pike streets around 2:45 p.m. Monday.
COUNTERFEITING
Dustin Stoup, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a counterfeit bill was recovered at Taco Bell, 4510 Elkhart Road, around 6:15 p.m. Monday.
Aislinn Kuhlman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a counterfeit bill was recovered at Taco Bell, 701 W Pike St.
CRASHES
• A car driven by Rebecca Evans, South Bend, struck the rear of a car driven by Krista Shepherd, South Bend, while Shepherd had slowed in traffic in the 3600 block of Elkhart Road near Rieth Boulevard in Goshen around 5:45 p.m. Monday, Goshen police said in a report.
Medics treated Evans at the scene for back pain, police said.
• A pickup truck driven by Brock Tauteris, Goshen, rear-ended an SUV driven by Michelle Hubbard, Goshen, on Lincolnway East near Eisenhower Drive around 12:15 p.m. Monday. The crash pushed Hubbard’s vehicle into the rear of an SUV driven by Philip Shank, New Paris, Goshen police said in a report.
Hubbard was treated at the scene for shoulder pain. Tauteris and Shank did not report any injuries, according to the report.
THEFTS
• Jennifer Kisrow, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a trailer was stolen from the Keystone RV lot, 2769 Elders Dr. Kisrow, who stated the RV was taken between Dec. 13 and 17, said the RV was valued at $28,000.
• Susan Lantz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her mobile phone was stolen at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
• Julissa Gonzalez, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her mobile phone was stolen while she was shopping at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 11:15 a.m. Monday.
• Sara Paulson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her purse after she left the bag in a bathroom stall at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 11:15 a.m. Monday.
• Ashley Stanton, Goshen, reported to Goshen police credit and debit cards were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at 301 Arbor Court around 11 a.m. Monday. Stanton also reported the unauthorized use of her cards.
• David Weaver, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen from his garage, 2307 Sterling Court, around 8:10 a.m. Monday.
• Mariza Contreras, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a break-in to her vehicle while it was parked at 1329 Goldstein Dr. sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
BURGLARY
Shane Crowder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his storage unit at Spacemaker Self Storage, 3031 Peddler’s Village Road, sometime between April and last Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Goshen police responded to a report of vandalism in the 2300 block of Edward Drive around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The suspect left the area before police arrived, according to a police report.
IDENTITY DECEPTION
Maria Ochoa, San Benito, Texas, reported to Goshen police Monday her identity is being used by a person in Goshen for employment purposes.
FRAUD
A 17-year-old female from Goshen reported to Goshen police her debit card was stolen at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road. Once she noticed her card was missing, she checked her account and noticed unauthorized transactions.
