An Elkhart man, who did a little more than a year in prison for his role in a bank robbery, is back in jail facing drug and weapon charges.
Xavier Halliburton, 19, was arrested by Elkhart police following a traffic stop at Main and Short streets last Friday. Police found two handguns, bullets and marijuana in baggies in the SUV he was driving, as well as a large marijuana plant with flowers and roots still attached to it, police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case. Halliburton informed police of the guns and marijuana plant as the vehicle was searched, the document shows.
During a police interview, Halliburton told investigators his brother gave him the marijuana plant, he purchased one of the guns shortly after his release from prison and the other gun from a Chicago man.
“Xavier stated he carries the guns because of dumb stuff he did before going to prison,” the affidavit shows.
Halliburton was jailed on charges of possession of marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm.
He was on house arrest at the time of the traffic stop, serving the alternative placement portion of his sentence from a bank robbery case.
Halliburton pleaded guilty to an armed robbery charge in April 2018, admitting he was part of a hold-up at a First Source Bank branch in Elkhart in October 2017. Three other people were involved in the robbery.
Halliburton was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of home detention and four years of probation as part of his plea agreement. A little more than a year after he was sentenced, with credit for time served in jail and other apparent credit time, Halliburton was released from prison near the end of July, court and Department of Corrections information shows.
He’s scheduled to appear in court on the new charges Thursday.
THEFT INVESTIGATION
Goshen police forwarded to Elkhart County police a theft case in which Joseph Sutherland, Shipshewana, reported on Nov. 24 his wallet was stolen while he worked at a Forest River plant, 11555 Harter Dr., in Middlebury.
The county police report provides a case number that refers to a report in which Goshen police arrested Aaron Schrock, 24, Shipshewana, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia at Chili’s, 4018 Elkhart Road, on Nov. 24 as part of a theft investigation. Schrock was released at the scene at the time with a citation to appear in court.
ARREST
Mikell Gary, 31, 1306 Fieldhouse Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and driving without a license following a traffic stop in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. Gary was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
THEFTS
• Maxim Salveson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a handgun was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 1001 Westwood Dr., around 3:20 p.m. Monday.
• Benjamin Hostetler, Middlebury, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was stolen from the 1900 block of Lincolnway East around 3:10 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police thefts that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 10 a.m. and around 1:50 p.m. Monday.
• Alberto Garcia, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of merchandise that had been delivered to his home, 1102 W. Clinton St., around 10 a.m. Monday.
• Kathryn Hale, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her husband Larry’s prescription medication was stolen from a house, 813 Emerson St., around 9:30 am. Monday.
CRASH
Roger Brown, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was involved in a minor vehicle crash at 2626 Peddler’s Village Road around 3:30 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Christine Rogers, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her garage at 211 Queen St. was entered into sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
BATTERY
• Elkhart County police received a report around 1 a.m. Tuesday alleging Zachary Smith, 26, battered a corrections officer at the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26, on Nov. 23.
• Goshen Community Schools staff reported to Goshen police Monday a battery that occurred at 1720 Regent St., apparently outside or at Prairie View Elementary School, on Nov. 25.
IDENTITY DECEPTION
Idolee Martinez, Fort Wayne, reported to Goshen police Monday a possible case of identity deception taking place in Goshen.
FRAUD
• Maria Ortiz, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police last Friday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between July 9 and Oct. 23.
• Marie Laws, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police last Friday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Nov. 24 and Nov. 25.
