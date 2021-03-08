A possible attempted theft at a bank ATM near Concord Mall is under investigation.
After responding to an alarm at the Chase branch, 211 Concord Mall Drive, around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Elkhart police found an ATM had been damaged. Police weren’t sure by Monday afternoon whether or not the machine was accessed and money was stolen, a report shows.
Police said a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, that had been reported stolen, was left at the scene.
ARREST
Robert Price, 35, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 700 block of South Eighth Street around 8:05 p.m. Sunday.
THEFT
Erika Hofacker, Bristol, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was stolen while it was parked and running at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 6:40 p.m. Sunday. Several items in the vehicle were also stolen, the report shows.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a person at Comfort Inn, 2309 Lincolnway East, around 12:55 a.m. Monday.
BATTERY
• Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police Saturday a juvenile kicked a woman at the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 9 p.m. last Thursday.
• Elkhart County police received a report alleging a 13-year-old boy pushed and punched a man in the face at Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 4:15 p.m. last Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Danielle Young reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at 1101 W. Lincoln Ave. around 11:35 a.m. Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUN
George Parazoo reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle collided with a Forest River RV trailer he was hauling at the Gallops gas station, 18423 U.S. 20, around 10:40 a.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene.
COUNTERFEITING
Elkhart County police reported staff found counterfeit money on an inmate during the booking process at the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26, on Friday.
FRAUD
Jacqueline Finnigan reported to Goshen police Sunday her debit card was used for online purchases.
