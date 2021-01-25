Goshen Fire Department stock

The cause of a weekend shed fire is under investigation.

Goshen firefighters responded to the fire behind a house, 634 N. Main St., around 6:15 a.m. Sunday. A report by Goshen police says the shed and contents inside were likely a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

ARRESTS

• Ashley Westfall, 22, 250 E. Bristol St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 4:35 p.m. Sunday. Westfall was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

• Maria Nieves Hernandez, 65, 1825 Tiffany Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 1:55 p.m. Sunday. Nieves Hernandez was release at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

• Eduardo Silva, 24, 1721 Mediterranean Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as for a warrant out of Hamilton County following a traffic stop at Wilden Avenue and Beaver Lane in Goshen around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

• Brandi Henkler, 31, 200 Maple St., Millersburg, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police said she drove and SUV off the side of C.R. 38 and crashed near C.R. 37 around 12:50 a.m. Sunday.

Henkler and two passengers, Corey Rymen of Mentone and Jeremy Yost of North Webster, were taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Henkler was taken into custody after she was treated.

• Stacy Smoot, 50, 10306 Vistula Road, Osceola, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at Vistula and Division streets in Bristol around 7:50 p.m. Saturday.

CRASH

Steven Folden II, Elkhart, lost control of the car he was driving and started swerving before he left the road and struck a tree along C.R. 20 east of C.R. 21 near Goshen around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Folden did not report any injuries. A 13-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Susie Hooley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a glass door was damaged at First Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Lincoln Ave., around 11:55 a.m. Sunday.

THEFTS

• Sandra Chupp, Goshen, reported to Goshen police money was stolen from her home, 905 N. Greene Road, around 4:20 a.m. Monday.

• Jennifer Buzzard, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a snow blower was missing from her home, 804 E. Kercher Road, as she also reported a civil dispute involving another person around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

• Mark Gingerich, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a snow blower and a weed eater were stolen from a pole barn at his property, 22365 C.R. 38, sometime between 4 p.m. Thursday and 12:55 p.m. Sunday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

• Randy Nusbaum, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an SUV struck his neighbor’s vehicle while it was parked in the 500 block of Glenwood Drive around 4:55 a.m. Monday. The driver of the SUV left the scene after the collision.

• Katherine Miller, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle struck a deer and the mailbox at her home, 16980 C.R. 34, on Jan. 19. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene after the crash.

