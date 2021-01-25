The cause of a weekend shed fire is under investigation.
Goshen firefighters responded to the fire behind a house, 634 N. Main St., around 6:15 a.m. Sunday. A report by Goshen police says the shed and contents inside were likely a total loss.
No injuries were reported.
ARRESTS
• Ashley Westfall, 22, 250 E. Bristol St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 4:35 p.m. Sunday. Westfall was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Maria Nieves Hernandez, 65, 1825 Tiffany Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 1:55 p.m. Sunday. Nieves Hernandez was release at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Eduardo Silva, 24, 1721 Mediterranean Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as for a warrant out of Hamilton County following a traffic stop at Wilden Avenue and Beaver Lane in Goshen around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.
• Brandi Henkler, 31, 200 Maple St., Millersburg, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police said she drove and SUV off the side of C.R. 38 and crashed near C.R. 37 around 12:50 a.m. Sunday.
Henkler and two passengers, Corey Rymen of Mentone and Jeremy Yost of North Webster, were taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Henkler was taken into custody after she was treated.
• Stacy Smoot, 50, 10306 Vistula Road, Osceola, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at Vistula and Division streets in Bristol around 7:50 p.m. Saturday.
CRASH
Steven Folden II, Elkhart, lost control of the car he was driving and started swerving before he left the road and struck a tree along C.R. 20 east of C.R. 21 near Goshen around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Folden did not report any injuries. A 13-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Susie Hooley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a glass door was damaged at First Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Lincoln Ave., around 11:55 a.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• Sandra Chupp, Goshen, reported to Goshen police money was stolen from her home, 905 N. Greene Road, around 4:20 a.m. Monday.
• Jennifer Buzzard, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a snow blower was missing from her home, 804 E. Kercher Road, as she also reported a civil dispute involving another person around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.
• Mark Gingerich, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a snow blower and a weed eater were stolen from a pole barn at his property, 22365 C.R. 38, sometime between 4 p.m. Thursday and 12:55 p.m. Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Randy Nusbaum, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an SUV struck his neighbor’s vehicle while it was parked in the 500 block of Glenwood Drive around 4:55 a.m. Monday. The driver of the SUV left the scene after the collision.
• Katherine Miller, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle struck a deer and the mailbox at her home, 16980 C.R. 34, on Jan. 19. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene after the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.