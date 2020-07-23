A Chicago man died as a result of drowning during a bachelor party at a lake in LaGrange County last weekend.
In a report released Thursday, LaGrange County police said Ryan M. Quilty, 38, was found face-down Sunday in South Twin Lake near Howe.
Quilty was with friends during a bachelor party at the Twin Mills Campground in the 1500 block of Ind. 120. While swimming in the lake, he became separated from the party, the release shows.
After his friends found Quilty, they pulled him to shore and began giving him chest compressions. After emergency responders arrived, Quilty was airlifted to Parkview LaGrange Hospital. He was then transferred to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne where he died, the release shows.
Police have found no evidence of foul play, and the incident remains under investigation, the release shows.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
An investigation is underway into a man’s death outside a business in Elkhart early Thursday morning.
Elkhart police, responding to a call, found a 43-year-old man dead in the drive to the parking lot to Elkhart Brass Manufacturing Co., 1302 W. Beardsley Ave., around 6:20 a.m., a news release shows.
Police said signs of foul play were not apparent. The case remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.
CRASH
An SUV driven by Stacy Pickett, New Paris, left the side of the road and struck a tree along C.R. 42 east of Ind. 15 around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Pickett was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for injuries from the crash, police said.
Police also cited her for having a false vehicle registration.
THEFTS
• Shelly Rodriguez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday her vehicle was stolen from Goshen Plumbing & Heating, 1753 Eisenhower Drive North, sometime over the past week.
• Staff at Forest River Inc., reported to Goshen police Wednesday a trailer was stolen from the company, 3010 College Ave., sometime over the past few weeks.
HIT-AND-RUN
Donna Bakel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the 200 block of South Fifth Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
HOUSE FIRE
Elkhart firefighters responded to a fire at a house, 1611 Osolo Road, around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire, which apparently started in a bedroom, was brought under control in about 45 minutes, according to details in an Elkhart Fire Department news release.
During the response, police found a male with smoke stains on his face and foot abrasions in a wooded area behind the home. The male was taken to a local hospital to be checked out, the release shows.
Nobody was found inside the home during the fire, the release shows. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
FRAUD
Silvestre Zamora Jimenez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday his identity is being used for employment in Goshen.
GUN FOUND
Wanda Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she found a firearm in the parking lot of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police took possession of the weapon.
