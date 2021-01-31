A fire heavily damaged an auto shop and wiped out several cars at the site Saturday in Elkhart.
Elkhart firefighters found the fire in the shop, 1803 Fieldhouse Ave., as well as multiple vehicles on fire as they responded to the scene around 4:10 a.m., an Elkhart Fire Department news release shows.
Over the approximately two hours they worked to bring the fire under control, firefighters had to evacuate the shop at one point because the blaze inside had intensified. Crews worked at the fire from the perimeter, along with hoses attached to ladder trucks until it was tamped down enough for firefighters to go back inside and finish the job, according to the release.
The fire was brought under control around 6:10 a.m., and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Armando Zapien, 18, 509 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at 23247 U.S. 33 around 9:55 p.m. Saturday. Zapien was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Ambreya Williams, 24, 431 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 3:35 p.m. Saturday. Williams was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Alyssa Kennedy, 41, 59465 Old C.R. 17, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Kennedy was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Lizbeth Murzynski, 30, 855 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Ferndale roads around 2:55 a.m. Saturday.
• Jose Garcia Cruz, 31, 1108 Beaver Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Beaver Lane around 8:25 p.m. Friday. A juvenile had been in Garcia Cruz’s vehicle with him, and Department of Child Services staff were contacted to respond to the scene, police said in a report.
THEFTS
• Hilario Bueno, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his wallet was stolen at the Shell gas station, 624 Lincolnway East, around 6:10 p.m. Saturday.
• Kyle Wood, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Saturday his motorcycle was stolen from 90 N. Church Court sometime in December.
BATTERY
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning against two men who got into a fight at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 5:55 p.m. Friday. One of the men admitted to police he pushed the victim, a 26-year-old Nappanee man. The victim, police said, did not have any injuries or pain.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Deanna Huffman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a central air unit was damaged outside her house, 116 S. 28th St., around 11:35 a.m. Friday.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY
Matthew Neterer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two people entered his vehicles while they were parked at a house, 247 Brookside Manor, around 5:55 p.m. Friday. Nothing was missing from the vehicles, and they weren’t damaged, police said in a report.
HOME ENTRY
A 17-year-old girl reported to Goshen police Friday an unknown person entered her bedroom at night.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Goshen police responded to a crash where a light pole was damaged at Elkhart and Greene roads around 1:25 a.m. Sunday. Police were unable to locate the driver of the vehicle involved, according to a report.
• Goshen police responded to a crash at Indiana Avenue and Pike Street where one of the drivers involved had left the scene around 6:25 p.m. Saturday.
• Kiani Pickard, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her car was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at Maple Court Place Apartments, 2932 Elkhart Road, sometime between Friday night and early Saturday morning. The driver of the other vehicle left without providing contact information.
