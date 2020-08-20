Jimtown High School’s website may have been the target of an attempted hacking.
Elkhart County police received a report about a computer offense involving the school, 59021 C.R. 3, in Elkhart around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said a suspect tried to deny domain service to that location.
The case is under investigation.
BATTERY
Brandy Bond, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was battered by a person and then dragged by the person’s vehicle amid an argument in the parking lot of Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Bond refused medical assistance for her injuries at the scene.
ARRESTS
• Austin Roose, 23, and Ariel Reeves, 27, Mishawaka, were arrested by Elkhart police on drug charges following a traffic stop at Crawford and North Main streets around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. Police said 75 grams of methamphetamine and 84 pills of a prescription drug, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle that was stopped.
Roose was jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police identified him as being from Elkhart. Jail information lists his address as 830 Walden Lane, Goshen.
Reeves was jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, dealing narcotics, possession of a legend drug and possession of marijuana.
• Ryan Wallace, 30, Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and driving with a suspended license, as well as for a warrant out of Elkhart County after police said he fled from a traffic stop at South Main Street and River Vista Drive around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Staff at Teacher’s Credit Union reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck the front of the business, 4574 Elkhart Road, and then fled the scene around 4:05 p.m. Wednesday. Police located the vehicle and juvenile suspects with it. The youths were released to their guardians with citations to appear in court, police said in a report.
THEFTS
• Jacqueline Maldonado, Goshen, reported to Goshen police medication was stolen from her house, 113 S. 29th St., around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.
• Staff at Eby Ford reported to Goshen police four tires and wheels were stolen from a vehicle at the business, 2714 Elkhart Road, around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. Staff also reported a pickup truck was stolen from the lot on Monday. The vehicle was later recovered following a pursuit by Constantine, Michigan, police, Goshen police said in a report.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police about $718 worth of merchandise was stolen from the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.
• Spencer Bushong reported to Elkhart County police medication was stolen from a locker at 57190 C.R. 39 in Middlebury sometime between 6 a.m. and noon on Aug. 15.
CRASH
An SUV driven by German Gomez-Rodriguez, Milford, collided with an SUV driven by Jillian O’Sullivan, Oak Forest, Illinois, on C.R. 900 North near Orn Road south of Milford around 3 p.m. Wednesday. O’Sullivan’s SUV then rolled onto its side in a yard along the road, Kosciusko County police said in a news release.
Gomez-Rodriguez had pulled into O’Sullivan’s path while turning into a driveway, police said.
O’Sullivan and two passengers in her car — Marjorie Meyer, Fort Wayne, and a 10-year-old boy — were taken to Kosciusko Community Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Gomez-Rodriguez apparently reported no injuries.
RUNAWAYS FOUND
Two teenagers who left their house near Muncie were found in Elkhart by police Wednesday.
Elkhart County police received a report from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office around 3:55 a.m. that a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl ran away from their parents’ house.
The juveniles were later found in Elkhart, and they were held at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center until their parents could arrive and pick them up, police said in a report.
DRUGS FOUND
Elkhart County police found drugs and drug paraphernalia in an abandoned vehicle at a house, 721 N. Hawthorn St., in Bristol around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday.
