A few arrests and thefts were reported from Sunday.
ARRESTS
• Jay Detweiler, 21, Akron, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 142 and C.R. 29 near New Paris around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.
• Robert Circle, 59, 415 N. Elkhart St., Wakarusa, was arrested by Wakarusa police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Ind. 19 and Nelsons Parkway around 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to a police report.
• Debra Necheporek, 60, Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Vistula and High streets around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
THEFTS
• Yuridia Ortega, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen after she dropped it in the parking lot of Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 6 p.m. Sunday.
• Gabriela Vaca reported to Elkhart County police her mobile phone went missing was possibly taken by a person in the area of Daisy and Tropicana avenues in Goshen around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Misty Tepen, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicles and mobile home at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, were defaced around 9 a.m. Sunday.
• Lavon Detweiler reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle drove on concrete that had been newly poured at Jomar Machining and Fabricating, 13393 C.R. 22, sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday. Cigarette butts, alcohol containers and other items were found in and around the facility, according to a police report.
BATTERY
Elkhart County police received a report that an inmate battered a corrections officer at the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26 around 2:30 p.m. March 10.
FRAUD
Cheryl DeMorrow, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
DOG BITE
A 10-year-old girl was treated for several dog bite injuries at Goshen Health’s Urgent Care clinic around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Goshen police said in a report. The girl had been bitten at the Woodhaven apartment complex, 2400 W. Clinton St.
