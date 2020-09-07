ARRESTS
Angela Kinder, 33, of 420 S. Fifth St., Goshen, was arrested at 9:06 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Madison St. on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after concerned callers reported erratic driving by a driver, according to the police report. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Marc Howton, 45, of 1612 Springbrook Drive, Elkhart, was arrested at 1:34 a.m. Monday at Greene Road and Wilden Avenue by Goshen police on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Howton was transported to the Elkhart County Jail. A report was taken.
Jennifer Najera Torres, 18, Ligonier, and two 15-year-old girls were arrested by Goshen police at 8:34 p.m. Sunday at Fifth and Clinton streets.
Police said Torres was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and illegal consumption of alcohol. The two girls were arrested on charges of illegal consumption of alcohol. They were released to their parents and Torres was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
VANDALISM
Goshen police reported a woman reported graffiti on her neighbor’s garage approximately two weeks ago. Upon further investigation Sunday afternoon, officers found several more graffiti markings along the alleyway in the 500 block of S. Sixth St. A report was completed.
THEFTS
Summer Fisher of Goshen reported to Goshen police Sunday a theft that occurred during the overnight hours at 1397 Chicago Ave.
A Goshen woman called Goshen police Sunday to report a theft of money that occurred Friday at Kohl's department store. A report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.
OVERDOSE
Goshen police and paramedics were dispatched to the 400 block of North First Street (Oakridge Cemetery) for a drug overdose Sunday at 6:31 p.m. Police reported a 40-year-old Goshen woman was transported and then admitted into Goshen Hospital for a 24-hour committal.
NOISE COMPLAINT
Goshen police were called to the 600 block of Jefferson Street at 6:34 p.m. Sunday on a noise complaint. Police did not report what the cause of the noise, or the results of their presence were.
CHILD STOPPED
Goshen police were called to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway E. at 6:44 p.m. Sunday after a child attempted to ride a bicycle out of the store.
Police reported they and an employee of the Department of Child Services contact the child’s parents about the incident.
HARRASSMENT
Valeria Espinosa reported to Goshen police Sunday that she was harassed by someone she knows while she was at work.
