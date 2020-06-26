Goshen police made three arrests recently and received reports of thefts and criminal mischief. The reports include:
• Lorenzo Rodarte-Gonzalez, 45, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 10:32 a.m. Thursday on a charge of resisting law enforcement and two Elkhart County warrants after fleeing from officers who were investigating a report of a battery in the area of 200 E. Clinton St. He was booked into the county jail.
• Cheyenne Rhamy, 39, 504 S. Elliot St., Muncie, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at 4024 Elkhart Road at 1:47 p.m. Thursday. She was released pending a court date.
• Ezra Hendrickson, 25, 1017 S. 11th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at the intersection of Lincolnway East and Monroe Street at 9:36 p.m. Thursday. He was booked into the county jail.
THEFT REPORTS
• LaMar Shidler, 601 Colorado St., Goshen, filed a report with Goshen police at 5:33 p.m. Thursday indicating a sign had been stolen from his yard sometime over the course of the past week.
• John Miller, 13460 Ind. 120, Middlebury, told Elkhart County police his white 2002 Chevy Avalanche was stolen from his residence sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 3:52 a.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Harold Mann, 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered damage to his residence at 8:37 a.m. Thursday. A report was taken.
• Elkhart County police received a report at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday indicating that someone broke into several empty residences at the Timberbrook Manufactured Home Community, 54686 C.R. 19, Bristol, between noon Sunday and 7 a.m. Tuesday and damaged the empty units. The report also noted that someone fired afirearm into the side of one of the empty units.
