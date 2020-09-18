ARRESTS
• Joshua Perry, 36, 1417 S. 11th St., was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of resisting law enforcement around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. Perry allegedly fled from police on a bicycle and then on foot after he was stopped for a bicycle infraction, a report states, at Johnston Street and Stone Drive.
• Jamie Reschly, 40, 58744 St. Mary’s Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police said Reschly caused a crash at C.R. 21 and C.R. 26 around 7:10 p.m. Thursday.
DRUGS FOUND
Goshen police found about 100 grams of a synthetic drug in a vehicle during a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and Eisenhower Drive North around 8:50 a.m. Thursday. No arrests were reported.
PURSUIT
The driver of a motorcycle led Goshen police on a pursuit after fleeing a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and Reliance Road around 11:55 a.m. Thursday. Police ended the pursuit a short time later. The case remains under investigation.
BURGLARIES
• Goshen police responded to a report of a burglary at the Goshen Wastewater Treatment Facility, 1000 W. Wilden Ave., around 4:55 a.m. Friday.
• Gerald Pittenger, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police three guns, ammunition and holsters were stolen from his house, 52024 C.R. 25, sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Vance Giles, Goshen, reported to Goshen police some of his property was missing from a house at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Matthew Sigsbee reported to Elkhart County police a 2019 Cadillac Escalade was stolen from the parking lot of Elcona Country Club, 56784 C.R. 21, in Bristol sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
• Bryan Revella reported to Elkhart County police a gun was stolen from a vehicle at a house, 59641 Lee Ave., sometime between 2:30 p.m. Monday and 4:40 a.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Alex Sanches, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was keyed while it was parked in the lot at Kroger, 209 N. Chicago Ave., around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
BATTERY
Gloria Palacios reported to Goshen police Thursday she was battered at Crazyman’s Stompin’ Grounds, 1914 Elkhart Road, on Sept. 13.
FRAUD
Charlotte Butler, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday several unauthorized transactions were made with her banking information.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
• Zachary Connett, 24, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 9:15 p.m. Monday.
• Davon Page, 23, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police Monday he failed to return to custody around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 11.
