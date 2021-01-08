A 26-year-old Elkhart man was arrested following a police pursuit Wednesday.
Elkhart County Sheriff's deputies arrested Donterious Parchman, 140 Union St., and jailed him on charges of resisting law enforcement, vehicle theft, reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated following the pursuit.
Parchman allegedly stole a pickup truck from the Gallops gas station, 18423 U.S. 20, near Bristol around 6:05 p.m. A Bristol officer spotted the truck and tried to stop it, but Parchman allegedly fled, leading police on the pursuit until it ended at Strong Avenue and West Boulevard in Elkhart, according to a report.
ARRESTS
• David Orr, 37, 18297 Gyr Court, New Paris, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 46 and Ind. 15 around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
• Stephen Blosser, 63, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 400 block of North Riverside Boulevard around 4:25 p.m. Thursday.
• Melissa Chavarria, 46, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 600 block of West Wilden Avenue around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.
• Everardo Renteria, 22, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on C.R. 13 near C.R. 45 around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
• Allison Long, 31, 3336 Greenleaf Blvd., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 142 and C.R. 19 around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.
INTIMIDATION
Brandon Cross, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of intimidation that occurred while he worked at T&M Rubber Inc., 1102 S. 10th St., around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARY
Elkhart County police received reports Tuesday that a suspicious vehicle was seen parked in the driveway of a house, 53361 Pine Brook Drive, near Bristol that was damaged by a fire in December, and that people were seen taking items out of the basement. Police are investigating.
THEFT
Ricky Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a package was stolen from the porch of his house, 1205 S. 15th St., around 4:10 p.m. Thursday.
CRASH
A van driven by Wayne Petersheim, Bristol, collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Martin Zavala while Zavala was backing the truck into a private drive along C.R. 100 South near C.R. 1075 West around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, LaGrange County police said in a news release.
Police said Petersheim had failed to yield the right of way, and his van struck the trailer of Zavala’s vehicle.
Petersheim was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to receive treatment for a leg injury, police said.
Zavala did not report any injuries.
DAMAGED VEHICLE
Goshen police responded to a call about a possibly damaged vehicle at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, around 10:25 a.m. Thursday.
FRAUD
• Jamie Stoll, Nappanee, reported to Elkhart County police Thursday a case of fraud where her personal information was used to open accounts sometime between Sept. 30, 2019, and Oct. 2, 2020.
• Stacey Greene, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a case of fraud that occurred Dec. 30.
