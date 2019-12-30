Local police reported several arrests occurred over the weekend and late last week.
• Christopher Scott, 29, South Bend, and Amber Carney, 27, Mishawaka, were arrested by Elkhart County police each on a charge of possession of hypodermic needles following a traffic stop on C.R. 26 east of C.R. 7, near the Elkhart County Criminal Justice Complex, around 10:10 p.m. Sunday. Police information shows Scott is also in custody on a charge of possession of a narcotic.
• Eligio Resendiz Luevano, 43, 1505 James Place, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Lincoln Avenue and Riverside Boulevard around 6:15 a.m. Sunday.
• Angel E. de Jesus Ramos, 19, 1015 S. 15th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving without a license and underage drinking following a traffic stop at Hackett Road and Johnston Street at 2:16 a.m. Sunday.
• Heather Horton, 35, Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Third and Pike streets around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Police also arrested Justin Bonham, 31, Niles, Michigan, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bonham was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Juan Quiroz Ramirez, 21, 904 S. 11th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Green roads around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Police also arrested Roberto Hernandez, 21, 1210 Cosmo St., Goshen, and jailed him on a charge of possession of marijuana as well as on a warrant.
• Terry Stidham, 25, 317 N. Benton St., Millersburg, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Elkhart Road and Rieth Boulevard around 11 p.m. Saturday.
• Edward Hammond, 50, 315 W. Oakridge Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of resisting arrest as well as for a warrant after police went to the house to serve the warrant around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Also at the house, MaKayla Hammond, 36, 1302 Berkey Ave., Goshen was arrested and jailed on a charge of resisting law enforcement. And David McNeal, 51, Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested and jailed on a warrant.
Jail information lists MaKayla Hammond as MaKayla Deboard.
• Jerry Middleton Jr., 27, Albion, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of driving with a suspended license, false informing, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Ind. 5 and U.S. 20 near Shipshewana around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. A passenger in Middleton’s vehicle, Devon Tucker, Albion, was also arrested and jailed on a warrant out of Noble County.
• Tyson Smith, 39, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving following a traffic stop on Ind. 15 and C.R. 10 near Bristol around 1:40 p.m. Saturday. Police said Smith had driven away from the scene of a crash at Ind. 15 and U.S. 20.
• Courtney Grove, 27, 13367 C.R. 16, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on C.R. 17 near C.R. 14 around 1 a.m. Saturday.
• Tyler Hughes, 31, Shipshewana, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of strangulation after police responded to an incident in the 9000 block of West 275 North in Shipshewana around 8:50 p.m. last Thursday.
INJURED PERSON
Goshen police responded to a call about a 29-year-old man who was in a yard, 714 S. Eighth St., needing treatment for minor injuries around 11:15 a.m. Friday.
THEFT
Christian Elenes, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police at 9:46 a.m. Saturday her car was stolen while it was parked in the 100 block of North Eighth Street.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Linda Mora, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an unknown person was inside her home, 415 E. Wilden Ave., while she was there around 3 p.m. Sunday. The person left the scene before police arrived.
UNAUTHORIZED VEHICLE ENTRY
Allyn Pizana Alvarado, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person was sitting in her vehicle without her permission when she left a home, 312 Middlebury St., around 11:55 p.m. Sunday.
COUNTERFEITING AND FRAUD
• Danielle Loveall, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:19 p.m. Saturday an Xfinity account was opened using her Social Security number without her permission.
• Laura Kroetz, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a person tried to use counterfeit money at Taco Bell, 701 W. Pike St., around 11 a.m. Friday.
• Mathew McBride, Goshen, reported to Goshen police fraudulent checks were written on the business account of Tony’s Famous Grill, 103 N. Fifth St., around 3:45 p.m. Friday.
• Staff at Linton’s Wholesale Nursery reported to Elkhart County police Friday an employee’s payroll check was taken from the business, 20755 C.R. 14, in Bristol and cashed on Dec. 20.
VANDALISM
Nayla Jimenez Cabezas, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Sunday the outside of her home, 307 E. Purl St., was vandalized sometime between Dec. 18 and Dec. 23.
PHOTO REPORTED
A 26-year-old Goshen man reported to Goshen police Saturday a man is distributing intimate images of a female without her consent.
POSSIBLE THEFT
Goshen police responded to a report of a possible theft involving items being unloaded from a semi trailer into a van at Penske, 1768 Eisenhower Drive North, around 5 p.m. Friday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• An Elkhart County police report shows a car struck a stop sign at C.R. 28 and C.R. 127 north of Goshen Sunday. The driver of the car left the scene.
• Charles Ward reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle collided with the SUV he was driving on Ind. 120 near Chaptoula Street in Bristol around 6 p.m. Friday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Shaun Adkins, 34, is considered absent without leave after his mother, Martha Conley, reported to Elkhart County police he cut off his ankle monitor around 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and left a house, 1501 S. 14th St., in Goshen, violating his apparent community corrections term.
