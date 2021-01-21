Goshen police reported two arrests Wednesday.
• Justyn Yowell, 28, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of resisting law enforcement after police responded to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday. Yowell was also issued a trespassing warning, police said.
• Claudenel Dorsica, 33, 190 Winchester Trail, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle at 190 Winchester Trail around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. Dorsica was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
THEFTS
• Staff at Speedway reported to Goshen police an internal theft at the gas station, 910 W. Lincoln Ave., around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.
• Steven Komon, Nappanee, reported to Goshen police the theft of building materials he’d purchased at Menards, 1925 Lincolnway East, around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday.
• Shannon Hunley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police mail was possibly stolen from 501 N. Chicago Ave. around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.
