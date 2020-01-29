Goshen police made several arrests recently. Those include:
• Trey Rogers, 26, and Ethan Barnes, 20, both of 402 S. Wheatland Dr., were arrested by Goshen police and jailed each on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a call about a fight at the residence around 11 p.m. Monday.
• Timothy Herman, 53, 409 B Crystal Valley Dr., Middlebury, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road near the 106-mile marker around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, a police report shows.
• Kevin Wallace, 52, 12030 C.R. 148, Ligonier, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Johnson Street around 8 p.m. Saturday.
• Josiah Meert, 26, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of C.R. 6 and Osolo Road around 2:55 a.m. Saturday. In a report, Elkhart police said Meert is from Elkhart, while jail information shows his address as 1305 W. Vistula St. in Bristol.
• Esmyra Cruz, 38, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop near the intersection of Madison and Middlebury streets around 1:20 p.m. Friday.
• Heather Peterson, 46, 113 S. 28th St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of theft after police were called to Walmart, 175 C.R. 6 around 11:10 a.m. Friday.
THEFTS
• Staff at Sears reported to Goshen police used appliances were stolen from behind the store, 2014 Lincolnway East, around 9:50 a.m. Monday.
• Marilyn Veirs, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her 1995 Chevrolet truck was stolen from 2631 Ashton Pines Dr. around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Veirs told police a relative had left the truck unlocked with the keys inside.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday a theft from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, that had occurred Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Goshen police responded to a call Monday that a parked vehicle had been struck by another vehicle in the parking lot of 4024 Elkhart Road on Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle had left the scene without notifying the damaged vehicle’s owner.
