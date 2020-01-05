Goshen police made several arrests over the weekend, including:
• Latasha Sue Quiroz Vazquez, 31, 625 S. Main St., was arrested by Goshen police Saturday on a charge of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of S. Sixth St. at 8:11 p.m.
She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jorge Medina Lopez, 32. 23692 Spring River Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police Sunday at 2 a.m. at C.R.s 13 and 45 after a traffic stop. Police said Medina Lopez was arrested on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Todd Vincent, 50, 223 Tanglewood Drive, Goshen, was arrested at 3:32 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving while intoxicated and public indecency. Police said Vincent was stopped for a traffic violation at Bashor and Greene roads.
• Lucas Burns, 25, 5583 W. Lakeview Drive, LaPorte, was arrested by Goshen police at 6:43 a.m. Friday at 4024 Elkhart Road after he was involved in a collision. Police arrested Burns on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and released him pending a court date.
THEFTS
• Items were taken Saturday from a vehicle owned by Leyla Alberto of Goshen, according to a Goshen police report. Police reported the vehicle was parked in the 1500 block of James Place when the theft occurred.
Another resident of the neighborhood, Jesus Hernandez, told police someone entered his vehicle while it also was parked Saturday in the 1500 block of James Place.
• Leslie Miller told Goshen police Friday that someone had entered her locked vehicle while it ws parked at 1507 S. 16th St. Police described the incident as a theft but did not report what was stolen.
CRASHES
• Jacklyn Davis of Goshen and her passenger complained of pain after their vehicle was struck from behind Saturday at 12:36 p.m. at 1830 Rieth Blvd and the driver of the other vehicle left the scene. Davis said the other vehicle was gold in color.
• Sharon Gabis of Michigan reported to Goshen police Saturday that at 1:09 p.m. at Lincolnway East and Eisenhower Drive, another vehicle collided with her’s and the other driver fled the scene before police arrived.
TRESPASSING
• Raymond Cross, 52, of Goshen, received a trespass warning from Goshen police after they were called to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 5:07 p.m. Saturday. Police reported they were called to the scene on a report of a battery.
• Goshen police were called to 809 N. Fifth St. by the homeowner who wanted a trespass warning to be issued against someone at the address. Police said the warning was issued.
Vandalism
Erin Cooper of Goshen reported Saturday at 10:41 p.m. criminal mischief occurred at her apartment along Douglas Street.
Gun incident
Gidget Dailey told Goshen police that a person was at 1610 E. Lincoln Ave. Saturday at 11:22 p.m. and committed an act of criminal recklessness with a gun. The suspect had fled by the time police arrived, according to the police report.
