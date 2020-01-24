Several arrests were reported by local police in drug, alcohol and battery cases.
• Paul Schmidt, 48, 310 S. Seventh St., was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia at the Goshen Police Department, 111 E. Jefferson St., around 3:50 a.m. Friday. Schmidt was released at the facility with a citation to appear in court.
• Goshen police arrested a 17-year-old juvenile on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and dealing marijuana following a traffic stop at Madison and Seventh streets around 12:15 a.m. Friday. The juvenile, who was a passenger in the stopped vehicle, was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
• Timothy Rarick, 30, of Kendallville, and Holly Hardy, of Hamilton, were arrested and jailed by LaGrange County police each on a charge of battery after police responded to a call by a woman who said she had been battered at 1030 W. U.S. 20 in LaGrange early Friday morning.
The woman, Cassandra Mockridge, 30, Kendallville, was also arrested and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, police said in a report.
• Eli Yutzy, 18, 6995 N. 1150 West, Shipshewana, and Aaron Lambright, 19, 10276 C.R. 18, Middlebury, were arrested and jailed by LaGrange County police each on a charge of being a minor in possession of alcohol following a traffic stop at Yutzy’s address around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Jose Pizana, 20, 910 Walden Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop at West Wilden and Indiana avenues around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
• Ian Rodzankas, 32, 914 N. Sixth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at North Sixth Street and East Wilden Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday.
BATTERY
• Edward Wing reported to Elkhart County police he was punched in the face at the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26, around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
• Elkhart County police received a report around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday that an inmate assaulted a corrections officer at the jail.
COUNTERFEITING
A corrections officer reported to Elkhart County police fake money was found in a wallet belonging to an inmate at the jail around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. The material was taken into evidence, according to a police report.
THEFTS
• Jacob Calloway, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at BMS Automotive, 708 Logan St., around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
• Thomas Cissna, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from his home, 92 Greenway Dr., around 1:40 p.m. Thursday.
BURGLARY
Venus Goble, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday her garage at 211 W. Wilden Ave. was burglarized sometime in the past month.
FRAUD AND IDENTITY THEFT
• Alexis Bergman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was victimized by a Craigslist scam around 4 p.m. Thursday.
• Johnathan Zirkle, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was scammed out of money around 1 p.m. Thursday.
• Staff at the Elkhart County Probation Department reported to Goshen police Thursday a case of possible identity theft occurring in Goshen.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Ava Drudge, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle at 1012 N. Sixth St. around 5:10 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene before police arrived, according to a police report.
• Adria Mast reported to Elkhart County police the vehicle she was driving was rear-ended by another vehicle on U.S. 20 west of Ind. 15 around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information with Mast or reporting the crash to police.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Thomas Watts, 43, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
