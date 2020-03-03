A Goshen man is jailed after being accused of fondling a child recently.
Terrell Snider, 32, was arrested by Goshen police Monday. He faces a Level 4 felony charge of child molestation.
A detective investigated accusations Snider inappropriately touched a child younger than age 12 at his home along North First Street. Snider also allegedly asked the victim not to tell anyone about the incident, that it was a secret, according to police in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
During an interview with the detective, Snider said he tickled the child, and he initially denied touching a sensitive body area. He later admitted he tickled a sensitive area, but then immediately stopped, told the child he was wrong and gave the child a hug, the affidavit shows.
He also admitted to police he asked the child not to say anything about the incident and apologized. He said he felt terrible about the incident, police said.
The molestation charge is set to be formally filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
ARRESTS
• Kayla Hunter, 32, of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after police responded to a suspicious person call in the 1000 block of South Ninth Street around 9:20 a.m. Monday. Hunter was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Goshen police arrested two juveniles, each on a charge of disorderly conduct, after breaking up a fight between the two Friday at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East. The juveniles were released to their guardians, police said.
AGGRESSIVE DOG
Police used a stun gun to stop a dog from attacking an officer in Elkhart.
Elkhart County police had responded to a call about an aggressive dog in the area of 54088 Northwood Dr. around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. The animal’s owner, Daryene Rollins, told police she no longer wanted the dog at the scene.
The dog then charged an officer and grabbed his pant leg, and the officer used an electrical weapon to stop its attack. The dog ran away and couldn’t be found, police said in a report.
THEFTS
• Hang Lin, manager at OEC Super Buffet, reported to Goshen police two customers ate food and then left the restaurant, 4024 Elkhart Road, without paying their bill around 4:20 p.m. Monday.
• Heather Meade, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 1:30 p.m. Monday the license plate was stolen from her vehicle.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Diana Ordonez, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged while it was parked at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 2 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD/FORGERY
• Junaid Gulzar, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police his sister was the victim of fraud and forgery around 4:40 p.m. Monday.
• Kimberly Hoogewerf reported to Goshen police a forged check was sent to her business, 825 Logan St., around 10:20 a.m. Monday.
HARASSMENT
Scott Fraser reported to Goshen police a case of harassment at Goshen Motors, 3220 Elkhart Road, around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
