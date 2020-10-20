Elkhart County police found two people had several political signs with them during a traffic stop around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday. In a report, Goshen police said the signs were taken from properties in Goshen.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
Elkhart County police are investigating an apparent shooting incident that injured a man over the weekend.
Police said Tyler McKee, 29, was taken to Goshen Hospital to be treated for an apparent gunshot wound around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
A sheriff’s office spokesman said Tuesday no other details, including where the incident occurred, were available for release.
THEFTS
• Staff at Maple Indian Cuisine reported to Goshen police two customers left the restaurant, 127 S. Main St., without paying for their food around 5:55 p.m. Monday.
• Jorge Diaz-Lopez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his mobile phone was stolen from Hacienda, 618 W. Lincoln Ave., around 4:20 p.m. Monday.
• Omar Hostetler, New Paris, reported to Goshen police a gun was stolen while he was working at 103 N. Fifth St. Monday.
BURGLARY
Jerry Snowden, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an attempt to enter his house, 2645 Alpine Fir Lane, around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Jenna Pecenka, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a collision at 1375 Park 33 Blvd. around 3:10 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene before police arrived.
