Elkhart County police are investigating allegations of sexual abuse involving an animal or animals.
Police received a report about the alleged abuse at 71182 C.R. 9 around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
No other details were provided in a police report.
ARRESTS
• Marc Howton, 45, 1612 Springbrook Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Greene Road and Wilden Avenue around 1:35 a.m. Monday.
• Emil MacDonald, 32, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and battery to an officer after police responded to a medical emergency at 112 Walnut St. in Bristol around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.
• Jennifer Najera Torres, 18, Ligonier, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and illegal consumption of alcohol following a traffic stop at Fifth and Clinton streets around 8:35 p.m. Sunday. Two 15-year-old juveniles were also arrested each on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol. The juveniles were released to parents with citations to appear in court.
• Kyle Pelikan, 21, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a call in the 600 block of South Wildflower Street around 8:10 p.m. Sunday.
• Angela Kinder, 33, 420 S. Fifth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Madison Street around 9:05 a.m. Sunday. Police had responded to the area after receiving calls about an erratic driver, a report shows.
• Jessica Wilson, 26, 102 N. Fifth St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Bashor roads around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
• Jon Lackey, 51, Etna Green, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Third Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Lackey was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Victor Carbajal Hernandez, 41, 1524 S. Main St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 5:05 p.m. Saturday. Carbajal Hernandez was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Raul Moreno, 40, 17423 C.R. 22, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of obstructing traffic with a vehicle and driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop on U.S. 20 near C.R. 35 around 12:50 p.m. Saturday.
• Patrick Jarrell, 48, Canutillo, Texas, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Bashor and Post roads around 3:10 a.m. Saturday.
• Kevin Menjivar, 27, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and intimidation after police responded to an incident in the 100 block of West Jackson Street around 8:35 p.m. Friday.
INTIMIDATION/CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Tania Medina, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a threatening note was left at her home, 60846 C.R. 21, sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 12:45 a.m. Monday.
Medina had also reported possible sounds of gunfire near her home around 12:45 a.m. Sept. 3.
BATTERY
• Elkhart County police responded to a call from the Concord Fire Department that a male had battered several paramedics on Indiana Avenue near Toledo Road in Elkhart while the male was being taken to a local hospital around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. In a report, police said the male resisted law enforcement as he was taken into custody and then taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. The male’s name was not provided.
• Michael Madlem reported to Elkhart County police he was grabbed during an altercation at Eby’s Pines RV Park & Campground, 14583 Ind. 120, around 9:45 p.m. Friday.
RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT
A man fled the scene of a crash at U.S. 33 and C.R. 13 in Dunlap around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. When Elkhart County police caught up to him, the suspect allegedly ran but was stopped. Police then took the suspect to a local hospital for injuries, a report shows. Charges of leaving the scene of a crash, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement will be sought with the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office, police said in a report.
CRASH
Two people were checked at a hospital following a vehicle crash near Goshen Friday morning.
Kayla Cissell, Goshen, crashed the car she was driving when Elkhart County police said she failed to stop at a stop sign at C.R. 20 and C.R. 31, crossed the T-intersection and into a yard around 8:15 a.m.
Cissell told police she was blinded by sunlight and didn’t see the bend in the road at the intersection, according to a news release.
She and a passenger, Elizabeth Cissell, refused an ambulance, but were taken to a local hospital to be checked for injuries, police said.
INJURY
Brandon Himes was injured when he was unintentionally dragged by a vehicle at 53586 C.R. 27 in Bristol around 12:20 a.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a report.
BURGLARIES
• Eduardo Garcia Altamirano, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his apartment was burglarized and vandalized at 914 N. Sixth St. around 8:10 p.m. Saturday.
• Jessica Arellano, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a suspect tried to enter her parents’ home, 926 Lucerne Drive, sometime early Friday morning.
• Julio Fajardo, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police several power tools were stolen during a burglary to his garage, 22345 C.R. 20, sometime between Aug. 25 and Sept. 3.
THEFTS
• Summer Fisher, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from a home, 1397 Chicago Ave., sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
• Staff at Kohl’s reported to Goshen police Sunday money was stolen from the store, 3802 Midway Road, on Friday.
• Felisa Reyes, Goshen, reported to Gohsen police her tricycle was stolen from a home, 513 S. Seventh St., around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
• Staff at Ashton Pines Apartment Homes reported to Goshen police checks and money orders were possibly stolen from the office’s drop box, 4353 Balsam Fir Lane, around 2:25 p.m. Friday.
• Christopher Nettrouer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of cash from a home, 633 N. Main St., around 12:55 p.m. Friday.
• Carolyn Miller, Millersburg, reported to Goshen police her purse was stolen as she shopped at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 8:10 a.m. Friday.
• Brian Kilmer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Friday a theft that occurred in the 1700 block of Wildwood Court on Dec. 15, 2019.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• A Goshen woman reported to Goshen police Sunday garages at 309 E. Madison St., 412 S. Sixth St., and 513 S. Sixth St. were marked with graffiti about two weeks ago. Police also found more graffiti in an alley in the 500 block of South Sixth Street.
• Breanna Foss, Illinois, reported to Goshen police Saturday her vehicle may have been tampered with while it was parked in the city.
• Emanuel Favila, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged at a home, 306 S. Wheatland Drive, around 10:50 p.m. Friday.
• Carmen Aguilar De Barba, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle’s tires were slashed while it was parked at MasterBrand Cabinets, 1002 Eisenhower Drive North, around 10:35 p.m. Friday.
DRUGS FOUND
Staff with Elkhart County Community Corrections reported to Elkhart County police marijuana was found during a house check at 60600 Ashton Way near Goshen around 5:55 p.m. Sept. 3. Staff wanted the marijuana collected and destroyed, a report shows.
COUNTERFEITING
Staff at Dollar General reported to Goshen police a counterfeit bill was used in a purchase at the store, 1075 N. Main St., around 3:05 p.m. Saturday.
FRAUDS
• Jesus Juarez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was scammed around 5:15 p.m. Friday.
• Lamar Yoder, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud via telephone around 3 p.m. Sept. 3.
• Jan Horner, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred Aug. 20.
VEHICLE RECOVERED
Glen Miller reported to Elkhart County police a suspicious vehicle on Laplace Drive in Middlebury around 10:15 a.m. Monday. Police found a pickup truck that had been reported stolen out of Bremen, a report shows.
ROAD DEBRIS
Goshen police found debris on the road near the intersection of Reliance and Elkhart roads around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. The debris had damaged a northbound vehicle, police said in a report.
