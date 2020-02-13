A recently released inmate is back in jail on accusations he threatened a corrections officer this week.
Zachary Jester, 25, of Elkhart, was arrested Tuesday on a Level 6 felony charge of intimidation.
Jester had gone into the lobby of the Elkhart County Criminal Justice Complex, 26861 C.R. 26, around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday to pick up items he’d left in the facility when he was released a few days prior, according to police in a probable cause affidavit.
While waiting for his items, Jester spoke to the officer at the lobby counter. He allegedly spoke badly about some corrections officers and asked if they park behind the building, according to the affidavit.
Police said Jester then asked about a particular corrections officer, followed by an alleged threat. Jester was quoted as saying the officer was, “going to get what’s coming to him. I’m going to shoot him,” the affidavit states.
After the conversation, he left the lobby with his items, police said.
Before Tuesday, Jester was in custody at the jail from Dec. 16 through Saturday. While inside, police said he was involved in two use-of-force reports, as well as an infraction report that also involved the officer he allegedly threatened, the affidavit shows.
Jester’s now jailed in the intimidation case on a $5,000 bond, jail information shows. He also still faces counterfeiting and driving charges in two other pending cases.
ARREST
Alicia Nicholson, 33, 230 E. Farver St., Shipshewana, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of theft and false informing after police responded to a shoplifting call at Walmart, 175 W. C.R. 6, around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.
RUNAWAY
Goshen police took a 17-year-old juvenile into custody and then transferred the juvenile into the custody of Indiana Department of Child Services. Police had responded to a report the juvenile, as a possible runaway, was at a house, 608 N. Second St., around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police identified the juvenile as wanted out of Gary, according to a report.
THEFT
Westin Miller, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police his mobile phone was stolen at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Sara Hetler, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash at Peddler’s Village and Reliance roads around 8 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported, police said.
EMPLOYMENT ISSUES
Mark Baker, facilities manager for Supreme Corp., reported to Goshen police issues with a former employee at the business, 2581 Kercher Road, around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Roger Rhodes, 53, of Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Tuesday.
