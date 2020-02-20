Goshen police said a lockout Thursday at Goshen High School was prompted by the escape of a juvenile from Bashor Children's Home.
Doors were locked at the school, 401 Lincolnway East, around 1:45 p.m. as police sought a 15-year-old girl. The teen, a former student of the school, had cut off a monitoring bracelet when she bolted from Bashor, according to information from police.
There was no threat to the school, police said, adding the lockout was intended to keep the girl from entering the building.
The lockout lasted a short time.
WOMAN, MAN SHOT IN LEGS IN ELKHART
Two people were injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Elkhart.
Elkhart police found a 25-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds to their legs on the porch of a home, 816 Pearl St., around 8:25 p.m., police said in a news release.
The victims told police they had been shot by black males, but gave no more information about the suspects, police said.
The two were taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment.
The incident remains under investigation.
CRASH
An SUV driven by Brittany Coleman, South Bend, collided with an SUV driven by Hannah Reyes, Elkhart, at C.R. 113 and C.R. 26 near Goshen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Reyes reported hand pain. Coleman had no injuries, according to the release.
Coleman was cited by police for failing to yield the right of way to Reyes and for driving without insurance.
ARRESTS
• Chalmos Mitchell, 65, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 100 block of South Seventh Street around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.
• Randy Quick, 29, 5580 N. Ind. 5, Shipshewana, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at C.R. 6 and C.R. 9 around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
• Goshen police arrested a 14-year-old juvenile on a charge of possession of a knife on school property after responding to Goshen High School around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The student was released to parents.
THEFT
Loren Wells, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two gold rings were stolen from his house, 1725 Juniper Place, around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARY
Trisha Vician, Buchanan, Michigan, reported to Goshen police a burglary at her old apartment, 517 New York St., around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.
ESCAPE
Staff at Oaklawn reported to Goshen police a man escaped from a unit while under a court order to receive treatment at the facility, 330 Lakeview Dr., around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police located the man a short time later and returned him to Oaklawn.
FRAUD
• Johandry Urdaneta-Villalobos, Goshen, reported to Goshen police unauthorized withdrawals from a bank account around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Charlie Lambert, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a case of fraud that occurred Feb. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.