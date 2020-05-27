A Goshen man is charged after he was confronted in a “To Catch a Predator”-type sting last year.
Gilberto Garcia, 22, faces a Level 4 felony count of child solicitation in a case filed Wednesday.
Garcia allegedly sent explicit messages via SnapChat to an account belonging to a girl younger than age 14 in June 2019, according to details provided by Elkhart County police in a probable cause affidavit. The girl’s father told investigators he and another person sought to trap Garcia and messaged him posing as the victim and an older cousin, leading him to believe they were aged 15 and 19.
Garcia then allegedly arranged to meet the two for a nighttime sexual encounter at Prairie View Elementary School in Goshen. When that night came, Garcia encountered police at the school instead and allegedly said he didn’t know the victim’s true age, according to the affidavit.
During an interview, detectives said Garcia admitted using a fake SnapChat account to message the victim and had lied about his age. He said he believed he was chatting with a 15- and a 19-year-old, and claimed he just wanted to have sex with the adult-aged female on the account. But he acknowledged sexting the girl he believed was 15, including arranging the face-to-face meeting, according to the affidavit.
Garcia was charged in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
CHILD MOLESTATION
Cory Holden, 33, of Goshen, was charged Tuesday with a Level 4 felony count of child molesting.
Holden is accused of touching a child inappropriately in a bed in September 2019, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.
Holden told investigators he was sleeping really hard while coming down from a high, and claimed if he had touched the victim it was an accident.
He was charged in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
CRASH
Lavern Graber, of Nappanee, lost control of the pickup truck he was driving and crashed Wednesday along U.S. 20 north of Goshen.
Elkhart County police, in a news release, said Graber’s truck crossed the center line and struck a guardrail and a fence before rolling to the bottom of an embankment east of C.R. 21 around 3 p.m.
Graber was treated at the scene for a cut to his forearm, according to the release. He was also cited for driving too fast for the rainy weather conditions at the time.
ARRESTS
• Sarah Borkholder, 41, 952 W. Centennial St., Nappanee, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of battery after police alleged she struck a staff member at Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Luis Castillo Alvarez, 32, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 700 block of College Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Carlos Ortiz, 38, 101 Winchester Trail, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop at Ind. 15 and C.R. 142 around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.
• Bernard Edwards, 29, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 600 block of West Wilden Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday. A police report shows charges will be filed for the other person involved. During the investigation into the case, police were also notified of an unrelated sexual battery incident, a report shows.
BURGLARY
David Huber, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a burglary to his house, 60335 C.R. 21, around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Jonathan Mullins, Goshen, reported to Goshen police medication was stolen from his house, 412 S. Silverwood Lane, around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.
• Jesse Stoltzfus, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his trash can was stolen from a house, 111 S. Seventh St., around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• Monica Strand, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her gardening fence was stolen from a house at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, sometime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Forestean Concepcion, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bicycle was damaged at her house, 211 E. Jefferson St., around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.
• Brandi Streby, Syracuse, reported to Elkhart County police property at Union Center Daycare and Preschool, 70535 C.R. 11, in Nappanee was damaged sometime between 9 a.m. Monday and 9:10 a.m. Tuesday.
• Brian Shidler, Culver, reported to Goshen police Tuesday equipment belonging to Crane Industrial Services was damaged at 303 River Race Drive over the weekend.
HIT-AND-RUN
Ryan Cooper reported to Elkhart County police a pick-up truck rear-ended the moped he was driving near 23674 U.S. 33 in Dunlap around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The driver of the truck then fled the scene, a report shows.
FRAUD
• Terry Wallin, Goshen, reported to Goshen police unauthorized transactions were made to his bank account around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday.
• Myra Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her identification was stolen around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.
• Angie Pittman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her credit card was used without permission around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday
• A 16-year-old exchange student in Goshen reported a case of fraud to Goshen police Tuesday.
• John Weaver, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday an incident that involved a forged money order.
STOLEN LICENSE PLATE
Elkhart County police seized a license plate from a vehicle after learning the plate had been reported stolen out of Goshen following a traffic stop on U.S. 6 near C.R. 29 around 4:25 p.m. Sunday.
