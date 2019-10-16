A Goshen man is jailed following a police pursuit that ended in a crash.
Andre Buchanan, 37, 29349 C.R. 18, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of auto theft, resisting arrest and criminal trespass on railroad property.
Police said Buchanan stole a vehicle from a property in the 30000 block of Old U.S. 20 in Elkhart around 9 p.m. Tuesday. He then led police on a pursuit a short time later until he crashed the vehicle into a railroad track between Ash and Apple roads in St. Joseph County, according to a report.
ARRESTS
• Jacob Arnold, 29, Avilla, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, as well as for a warrant out of Noble County following an off-road pursuit Tuesday near Wolcottville.
Arnold was driving an all-terrain vehicle when police said he nearly struck a LaGrange County deputy head-on around the 6500 block of East 700 South around 7:40 p.m., according to a news release. Police pursued Arnold, and he led them through a bean field before the ATV got stuck in a swampy area
Arnold then fled on foot into a wooded area, and was arrested a short time later after police tracked him using a drone supplied by the Ligonier Police Department, police said.
• Jacob Larkin, 27, 104 N. Huntington St., Syracuse, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of auto theft amid an investigation into a stolen pickup truck Tuesday. The vehicle was reported stolen from a property in New Paris Tuesday morning, and was then later recovered at Lincolnway East and Keystone Drive, according to a police report.
• Christopher Vanhuffel, 34, 57685 C.R. 9, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Pike Street around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday. Vanhuffel was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
COUNTERFEITING
• Staff at Walgreens reported to Goshen police a counterfeit prescription was received at the business, 429 W. Pike St., around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
• Staff at Speedway reported to Goshen police a customer tried to pay with a counterfeit $10 bill at the gas station, 910 W. Lincoln Ave., around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARY
Goshen police responded to a report a bicycle was stolen from a home in the 200 block of Enfield Lane around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Danielle Smith, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at Kohl’s, 3802 Midway Road, around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
• Coleen Cox, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her purse was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a home at 1603 S. 13th St. around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Maria Martinez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a possible theft from a home at 301 Arbor Court around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.
• Tamera Long, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle while it was parked at a home at 1610 S. 13th St. around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.
• Abbigail Franko, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle while it was parked at a home at 1528 S. 12th St. around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• Robert Doolittle, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a handgun was taken from his home at 20128 C.R. 19 sometime between Oct. 9 and 10.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Denise King, Elkhart reported to Goshen police a window of her vehicle was broken out while it was parked at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
• Lisa Jordan, Goshen, reported to Goshen police damage to her home, 302 S. Sixth St., around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Jose Molina, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged while parked at Park Thirty-Three Apartments, 1375 Park 33 Blvd., around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• William Davis Jr., Goshen, reported to Goshen police his car was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at a home at Brookside Manor around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene, but was later located, according to a report by police.
• Goshen police responded to a report around 10 a.m. Tuesday that a vehicle struck and damaged a railroad crossing arm at 700 Indiana Ave. and then left the scene.
